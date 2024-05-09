Eventify Announces Next-Gen Onsite Event Badge Printing Solution

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventify, an all in one in-person event management technology platform, has leveled up their 'In-Person Event' game with their latest announcement - a significant advancement in their software platform, designed to revolutionize the way events are planned and executed. This groundbreaking update empowers event organizers to ditch costly infrastructure and deliver exceptional experiences, all while prioritizing data privacy.

Onsite Event Badge Printing Kiosk App Powered By Eventify

Effortless Badge Printing & DIY Kiosks Slash Event Costs: Eventify's enhanced platform now includes an all-platform-universal kiosk app for Windows/Mac/Linux/iPads/Androids that allows attendees to print event badges with the support for all the major printers.

"Event badge printing has traditionally been a major expense," says Hussain Fakhruddin, CEO of Eventify. "With our Kiosks, event managers & their IT team can independently set up registration kiosks, saving them thousands of dollars. Unlike other popular web browser based solutions, our software is a native application - which means no unnecessary pop-ups, no lagging, and seamless experience for attendees!"

Eventify has also tied up with OneWorldRental for hardware rental & logistics for the ever-growing in-person event demands. Eventify & OneWorldRental will collaborate to deliver the hardware and software that offers a one stop badge printing solutions.

Eventify has also leveled up their security game by obtaining ISO 27001:2022 & SOC 2,Type 2 Certification. These enterprise grade distinctions guarantee Eventify's commitment to robust information security practices, giving organizers and attendees complete peace of mind.

The Future of Networking: Prescheduled Meeting Software: Eventify also announced its revolutionary Pre-scheduled Meeting Software , which takes event engagement to the next level. This innovative feature streamlines attendee networking by enabling organizers to facilitate pre-defined meetings with 'table and room' booking functionalities.

"Very few event tech solutions out there have this and we're proud of what we've built," says Silas Hatton, Growth Hacker at Eventify.

The CEO adds, "We are excited to introduce our enhanced platform that represents a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and improve the event management experience."

