Event Industry First: RA&A to Use XR Technology for Live Multi-Hub FII Conference on January 27-28, 2021

"In my 30-plus years of producing world-leading events to drive impact, XR technology is by far one of the most exciting innovations that I've ever seen," says Richard Attias, Executive Chairman of RA&A. "The only silver lining of this pandemic, which quite frankly has been catastrophic for the events industry, is that it's forced us to rethink how to bring people together to curate the global conversation and to keep our audiences active and engaged."

"COVID-19 has accelerated the event industry's adoption of technology, first by forcing us to embrace virtual events and then by inspiring us to create innovative, interactive platforms," Attias continues. "XR technology, which creates seamless digital environments, is truly propelling us into the future of events."

The cameras and virtual sets at FII will be synchronized and rendered in real time, thus offering a totally immersive virtual reality experience for the audience. It's fitting that this cutting-edge technology will be used for the forward-thinking Future Investment Initiative, whose theme this year is "The Neo-Renaissance." The FII Institute, of which Richard Attias is CEO, is convening more than 150 leading CEOs, investors and policymakers, to explore how to re-energize the global economy to shape a brighter future for all humanity in the wake of the destruction of COVID-19.

"The world is entering a period of rebirth, in which every aspect of life is going to be optimized and almost every sector is going to be reimagined with new business models," Attias explains. "XR technology is a prime example – it allows the event industry to become more resilient by creating memorable live experiences in new ways, and it improves the conference experience for speakers and audience alike."

Attias is proud to be pioneering XR technology at FII and advancing its usage for live multi-hub events: "XR is a once-in-a-generation kind of innovation and I predict widespread adoption by the event industry as it becomes more accessible. While nothing will ever replace face-to-face communication, we always need to be searching for the next best thing."

Don't miss seeing this ground-breaking technology at FII 4th Edition on January 27-28, 2021!

ABOUT RICHARD ATTIAS & ASSOCIATES

RA&A is high-end strategic communication advisory firm specializing in the areas of experiential advocacy and economic diplomacy. We provide the ideas, connections and platforms to guide our clients — corporations, governments, NGOs and non-profits — towards tangible results. Years of experience in advising in global communications and nation branding have led us to certain conclusions about how best to design physical and virtual platforms that drive successful outcomes, near- and long-term.

Since 2008, RA&A has served as a global catalyst and adviser to governments, as well as a nation branding expert, producing political, economic and cultural forums and events, inventing and reinventing ways to elevate and empower today's and tomorrow's global decision makers. Learn more: https://richardattiasassociates.com/

