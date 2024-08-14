EVE Energy Reveals Advanced Omnicell 6C Fast-Charging Battery that Can Reach 300km Driving Range with Five Minutes Charging

With a refreshed brand vision, EVE Energy will continue to expand commercial applications of its lithium batteries to include smart living, green transportation, energy transformation, and future exploration.

HUIZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy, a leading global lithium-ion battery company, launched its industry-leading Omnicell 6C fast-charging large cylindrical all-purpose battery specifically designed for high-end passenger cars this June. The innovative battery has four key highlights, namely, fast charging, low temperature, physical, and a sustainable life cycle. It can charge from 10% to 80% power in nine minutes at a normal temperature of 25°C, achieving a driving range of 300 kilometers after charging for five minutes, and in a low temperature environment of -30°C, charging from 10% to 80% takes just 25 minutes.

EVE Energy’s Omnicell EVE Energy’s eVTOL battery EVE Energy’s solid-state battery

Johnson Feng, product director with the EVE Energy Battery System Research Institute revealed core technical insights regarding the Omnicell battery and the design concept of its product cycle that promotes the wider application of lithium batteries. "The difficulty in reaching 6C, the C being the measure of battery discharge relative to the battery's maximum capacity, is to reduce internal resistance while improving cooling efficiency," Johnson Feng comments. "Speeding up the heat exchange while maintaining a low internal battery resistance ensures the battery runs at an optimal temperature."

EVE Energy's ongoing process focuses on innovative design and solutions to tackle the technical challenge of reducing the internal resistance of the cell while increasing its heat exchange.

Internal resistance reduction: Technical innovations have been made in electrolyte, separator, and other materials in the battery cell, reducing the internal resistance of the battery cell to 1.4mΩ, which translates to a 20% internal resistance reduction for 10 minutes of fast charging.

Heat exchange acceleration: Omnicell adopts a three-sided heat dissipation design on the top and both sides of each cell to better control the temperature of the battery cell and further solve the high-voltage current plate heating issue of the battery, allowing the entire battery to maintain a suitable temperature with a heat exchange area to reach 52.3 mm²/Wh, increasing the heat exchange efficiency by 270% when fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Omnicell boasts sustainable advantages that significantly reduce carbon footprint with extended battery life.

High residual value: Using NCM materials, Omnicell achieves 10% higher residual value than lithium iron phosphate batteries, and the cylindrical design ensures standardized disassembly and easier recycling. The EVE Energy's cylindrical cell production line uses 100% green electricity in the manufacturing of anode, cathode, and cell, and 50% secondary NCM materials, complying with the latest EU battery laws.

EVE Energy has also successively launched electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) batteries and accelerated the R&D of solid-state batteries.

Electric Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) batteries: EVE Energy's eVTOL battery has an energy density of 320Wh/Kg that can be quickly charged to 80% within 10 minutes, meets 10C high output capacity during the life cycle, and guarantees more than 7,000 cycles, injecting new impetus into the rapidly emerging low-altitude economy.

Solid-state batteries: Eve Energy plans to launch high-power, high environmental tolerance, and safe all-solid-state batteries in 2026, and gradually promote 400 Wh/kg all-solid-state batteries by 2028.

About EVE Energy

Established in 2001, EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 300014) was first listed on Shenzhen GEM in 2009. After 23 years of rapid development, EVE is now a global lithium battery company that possesses core technologies and solutions for consumer batteries, power batteries and energy storage batteries. For more information, please visit www.evebattery.com/en.

