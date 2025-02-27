EVE Energy Invited to Speak at the Energy Storage Summit 2025 in London

WUHAN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 17 to 19, 2025, the Energy Storage Summit 2025 was held in London, UK. EVE Energy was invited to attend the summit and delivered a keynote speech titled "Can Big Batteries Simplify the Management of Ever-Expanding Power Station Projects?", bringing advanced solutions and innovative ideas to the high-demand European energy storage market.

Growth and Challenges in the European Energy Storage Market

According to forecasts by global authoritative consulting agencies IHS and EASE, Europe's energy storage demand is expected to reach 300 GW by 2030 and exceed 600 GW by 2050. To meet this massive demand, large-scale energy storage deployment has become crucial, with single-unit capacities advancing from MWh to GWh. In 2024, the first power station project with a single-unit capacity exceeding 1 GWh emerged.

However, challenges such as the economic viability, operational complexity, and safety of energy storage power stations have become increasingly prominent, posing new difficulties for advanced energy storage technologies and power station system designs.

EVE Energy's Big Battery Technology Simplifies Large-Scale Energy Storage Systems

To address these challenges, EVE Energy has continuously overcome technical hurdles, pioneering the concept of big batteries and achieving mass production. Its 628 Ah ultra-large-capacity cell, Mr. Big, simplifies energy storage systems by halving the number of data collection points for power stations of the same scale. Calculations show that this can reduce the lifecycle operational costs of energy storage power stations by 30%, with maintenance time decreasing from 336 hours to 232 hours annually.

The 5 MWh energy storage system, Mr. Giant, integrated by Mr. Big, boasts a high energy efficiency of 95.5%, delivering value to customers through its pursuit of ultimate efficiency. A demonstration station for this product was established in Jingmen, Hubei, in August last year, providing nearly six months of operational efficiency data and profitability evidence.

As one of the first 600+ Ah energy storage cells to achieve mass production, Mr. Big leverages the advanced manufacturing capabilities and ultra-high efficiency of EVE Energy's 60 GWh super energy storage plant, offering global customers high-quality products with PPB-level defect rates and efficient delivery.

Steady Global Expansion to Accelerate Global Energy Transition

With an international perspective, EVE Energy is building a global presence, developing capabilities in "global manufacturing, global cooperation, and global services" to stay close to customers and respond quickly. Factories in Hungary and Malaysia are under construction, with the Malaysia Factory set to begin mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Moving forward, EVE Energy will continue to focus on technological innovation, driving its global strategy with high-performance, high-reliability, and high-safety innovative products. By collaborating with global partners, EVE Energy aims to contribute significantly to accelerating the global energy transition and promoting sustainable development.

