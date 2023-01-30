EV owners in Madrid are willing to pay for more superchargers - poll says

A survey conducted by L-Charge found that EV-owners of Madrid are quite unsatisfied with the existing charging infrastructure and are willing to pay more for a better charging service.

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Charge, a British EV-charger manufacturer has conducted a broad survey among the EV-users in Madrid, right after launching its commercial test operation in the city. A survey showed that owners of electric vehicles are often unsatisfied with the existing charging infrastructure for a variety of reasons.

L-Charge mobile EV charging solution

Finding a charging point in Spain is not very easy. Even though major energy companies have announced plans to install thousands of charging points in the coming years, Spain currently only has around 10,000 charging points, of which slightly over 1200 are in Madrid, which totals to only 245 per million inhabitants.

57% of the poll responders say there are not enough chargers in the city, while 69% note they need not only more of any chargers, but fast chargers. Although there some fast charging stations in Madrid, people complain about those being often occupied (15%) or inconveniently placed (31%).

Another pain for EV-users is that many of existing fast charging points do not always match the declared capacity – 31% complained. It is also too expensive to charge an EV fast – 46% of respondents say. However people are willing to pay more for a better service – 73%!

"It is an important indicator, especially for those, who insists on a "demand first" approach. According to the survey results the demand is already at place, it is the infrastructure that lagging behind", - noted the L-Charge representative.

According to Motorpasion.com, 83% are slow chargers (less than 22 kW), which equates to an average charge time of three hours in most electric vehicles on the market today. 27% claimed they spend around 2-3 hours to charge an EV, while for 35% it takes 4-8 hours. Among the main inconveniences when using the charging infrastructure, users highlighted the lack of slow and fast charging stations (50% and 57% respectively). Only 11% of EV drivers have no problems using fast charging stations.

L-Charge has conducted a survey in November-December 2022, when launching the first moving uber-like charging service in the city. The company develops off-grid ultra-fast charging solutions, including a mobile charging station that can be called up as a taxi from any place in a city.

