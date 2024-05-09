EV Charging Software Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2032 at 28.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in sales of electric vehicles and government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment are expected to propel the growth of the global EV charging software market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "EV Charging Software Market by Charging Site (Public and Private), Charger Type (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3), and Vehicle Type (E-2Wheeler, E-3Wheeler, E-car (personal), and E-car (commercial)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "EV charging software market" was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in sales of electric vehicles and increase in government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment are factors expected to propel the growth of the global EV charging software market. However, risk of cyber-attacks is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increase in demand for 5G and IoT in charging stations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A280633

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $11.1 Billion CAGR 28.9 % Segments covered Charging Site, Charger Site, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Growing sales of electric vehicles Government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment Opportunities Future potential of 5G and IoT Restraints Risk of cyber attacks



Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ev-charging-software-market/purchase-options

The public segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By charging site, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the EV charging software market revenue, as it can help to make EVs more accessible and convenient for residents and businesses. However, the private segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period as it offers augmented controlling, minimal crowd, flexibility, and optimizable solutions.

The level 2 segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By charger type, the level 2 segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the EV charging software market revenue, as these chargers can provide up to 30 miles of range per hour of charging and with the help of level 2 chargers user can charge their vehicle at home or workplace, making it more convenient. However, the level 3 segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. As it offers rapid charging, it can go a long way by helping drivers get past the fear of getting stranded on the road. Thus, driving the growth of the segment in the global EV charging software market.

The vehicle type segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the e-2wheeler segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the EV charging software market revenue, as electric vehicles, such as electric scooters and bikes, save money as they do not require fuel and need as much maintenance as compared to traditional vehicles. However, the personal e-car segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. Electric cars produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants as compared to traditional vehicles, contributing to a cleaner environment.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the EV charging software market revenue. Increase in the usage of EV charging software in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A280633

Leading Market Players: -

ChargePoint, Inc.

EVBox

EVConnect

Shell Recharge Solution

ChargeLab, Inc.

Siemens AG

Tesla

Centrica

Driivz Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the EV charging software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg