EV Battery Swapping Market Growing at 29.65% CAGR by 2030, Fuelled by Accelerating Penetration of Electric Vehicles, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric vehicle battery swapping market size is estimated at USD 1.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2030, advancing at a 29.65% CAGR during 2025–2030. The electric vehicle battery swapping market outlook highlights how battery swapping addresses key challenges in EV adoption by minimizing charging downtime, reducing upfront costs through Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) models, and supporting large-scale electrification of two- and three-wheelers. With governments and private players investing in standardized infrastructure, battery swapping is emerging as a vital enabler for sustainable mobility across both developed and emerging markets.

Trends Influencing Market Growth

Standardization of Battery Format: Efforts are underway to create uniform battery sizes and interfaces, enabling compatibility across different vehicles and reducing the need for multiple battery inventories.

Subscription / Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS): Battery ownership is shifting to subscription models, lowering upfront costs in electric vehicle market and offering predictable monthly expenses, especially appealing for fleets.

Automated Swapping Stations: Robotic and automated systems are being introduced to make battery exchanges faster, safer, and more efficient compared to manual swapping.

Second-Life Battery Use: Swapped batteries are repurposed for stationary energy storage or backup systems, creating additional revenue streams and supporting sustainability.

Hybrid Charging and Swapping Models: Operators are combining swap stations with conventional charging points, providing flexibility and ensuring wider adoption of EV infrastructure.

Segmentation Landscape

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Four-Wheeler

Others

By Services

Subscription

On-Demand

By Station Type

Manual

Automated

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

By Battery Type

Regional Growth Insights

North America

North America is steadily building its electric vehicle battery swapping ecosystem, with pilot projects and partnerships involving automakers, energy providers, and technology firms. The United States is focusing on urban hubs and fleet-based applications, while Canada is exploring swapping solutions as part of its broader clean transportation agenda.

Europe

Europe is advancing battery swapping through strong policy support for EV adoption, carbon-neutral mobility goals, and collaborative infrastructure projects. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are testing standardized swapping stations, with emphasis on integration into public transport and shared mobility services.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, driven by large-scale adoption in China, India, and Southeast Asia. High population density, extensive two- and three-wheeler usage, and government-backed electrification programs are fueling rapid expansion. China is at the forefront with nationwide rollouts, while India is accelerating adoption through fleet operators and urban mobility initiatives.

South America

South America is in the early stages of adopting battery swapping, with Brazil and Chile emerging as test beds for electric mobility infrastructure. Initiatives are focused on reducing reliance on imported fuel, improving fleet operations, and enhancing sustainable transport solutions in urban centres.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East and Africa are exploring battery swapping as part of broader clean energy and mobility initiatives. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing in pilot projects tied to smart city development, while African nations are beginning to view swapping as a practical solution for cost-effective EV adoption in commercial and public transport fleets.

Companies Shaping the Market

Amara Raja Group

Ample

Aulton New Energy Automotive Technology Co. Ltd

Battery Smart

Bounce Infinity

Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd

Gogoro

IMMOTOR

Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd (KYMCO)

Lithion Power Private Limited

These companies are actively working on expanding swapping station networks, standardizing battery formats, and developing flexible service models while collaborating with automakers, fleet operators, and governments to accelerate adoption across both developed and emerging regions.

