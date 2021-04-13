EV Battery Industry Becoming One of the Fastest Expanding Markets Creating Boon for Lithium Miners

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of vehicles using alternative sources of fuel. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are gaining preference for clean public transport across countries. Several national governments offer financial incentives, such as tax exemptions and rebates, subsidies, reduced parking/toll fees for EVs, and free charging, to encourage the adoption of EVs. Thus, globally the requirement of EV battery is gaining fast pace. Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery type used in modern electric vehicles. These batteries have higher energy density compared to lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. Their compact size makes them preferable in the automotive industry. According to a recent report from Markets And Markets, projected that the global EV battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025, saying that increasing demand of electric vehicles, improvement in battery technology, supporting government policies and regulations, and launch of new plug-in EV models are factors responsible to drive the EV battery market. Active stocks in the markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (OTCPK: QMCQF) (TSX-V: QMC), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF) (TSX-V: NLC).

The Markets And Markets report continued: "Although, the overall production and sales of new vehicles came to a halt across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19, however the impact on electric vehicles was positive. The number of EVs sold in 2020 was more than the total EVs sold in 2019… the pandemic impacted the revenues of major players, the sale of electric vehicles increased in many countries, leading to overall growth in the EV battery market in 2020. Additionally, upcoming supply contracts and new product developments are expected to lead to a steady recovery post 2020, further supporting the growth of the EV battery market. The electric vehicle market is witnessing exponential growth across geographies. Thus, major automobile manufacturers are entering the EV market due to the growing demand for EVs. Several major automakers such as Toyota, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai are working on EV models to expand their position in the automotive industry. With major automakers taking an interest in the EV space, developments in electric vehicles are expected to increase in the near future."

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: QMC) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) BREAKING NEWS: QMC RECEIVES WORK PERMIT FOR THE IRGON LITHIUM MINE PROJECT, MANITOBA - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., ("QMC" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the 2021 work permit for QMC's 100% owned Irgon Lithium Mine Project. Balraj Mann, C.E.O. commented: "With the recent announcement of U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal for $1.9-trillion in stimulus spending, of which $174-billion is ear-marked for investment in the electric vehicle (EV) market, QMC is situated to be an important part of the EV supply chain. Not only will we have lithium (extracted from the Irgon Lithium Mine Project) for batteries, our Namew Lake District project can potentially supply copper-nickel for the proposed network of 500,000 EV charging stations across the United States."

The proposed 2021 work program will include stripping of overburden, prospecting, surface sampling, channel sampling and obtaining a bulk sample. The work will focus on:

extending known mineralization along strike of all currently identified dikes on the property including the Irgon dike.

the two parallel structures identified in SGS's 2020 mobile metal ion ("MMI") orientation survey to the north and south of the Irgon Dike. The survey generated strong MMI geochemical responses indicating underlying lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences parallel to the Irgon Dike.

preparing areas within our claims for additional MMI sampling surveys as recommended by SGS.

The planned work program will begin shortly. Potential strike extensions of the five significant spodumene and rare metal-bearing (Li, Nb, Ta, (+/_Cs)), zoned, granitic pegmatite dikes (Irgon, Irgon West, Mapetre, North and Central Dikes) that have currently been identified on the property will be evaluated and several additional and untested exploration targets, including an historical lithium soil geochemical anomaly that strikes generally east west and is approximately 1100m long and up to 350m wide (identified between the Central and Mapetre Dikes) will be tested. Proposed geochemical surveys will assist in defining strike extensions of existing targets and will also potentially identify additional mineralization in known lithium geochemically anomalous areas. CONTINUED…. Read this release for the QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-qmc/ FOR ADDITIONAL QMC INFORMATION PLEASE ALSO VISIT: https://wallstnow.com/gold-silver-copper-investors-knowledge-resource/

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) has reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2020, total assets increased primarily due to the proceeds raised from the $100.0 million ATM Program, partially offset by a decrease as a result of closing the transaction with a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng") and cessation of proportional consolidation of Caucharí-Olaroz with transition to equity accounting for the project investment. Cash increased due to the ATM Program proceeds and the $40.0 million of loans repaid to the Company upon closing of the transaction with Ganfeng partially offset by capital expenditures on Caucharí-Olaroz and operating activities, including exploration expenditures on Thacker Pass. Total long-term liabilities increased primarily as a result of a $24.7 million drawdown on the Company's limited recourse loan facility and a $12.0 million drawdown on the Company's senior credit facility, partially offset by the effect of closing the transaction with Ganfeng.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $36.2 million compared to net income of $51.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income in 2019 was a result of the gain on dilution of interest in Caucharí-Olaroz.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) recently announced an updated Global Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") (Table 1) for the Company's flagship Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA which includes updated Mineral Resource estimates from the Core and Central properties and an initial Mineral Resource estimate from the Huffstetler property (Table 2). The total MRE for the project is 39.2 Mt at 1.09% Li 2 O (Figure 1), with 55% of the MRE currently classified in the Indicated category. The Mineral Resource estimate is reported in accordance with JORC Code (2012 Edition).

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Increasing the scale of our North Carolina mineral resource to 39.2 Mt at 1.09% Li 2 O establishes our asset as one of the largest spodumene resources in North America – and the only one in the United States. The expanded resource offers the potential for increased annual lithium production, something we will evaluate as we prepare our updated Scoping Study for release next month. All this is coming together at an ideal time, as the public and private sectors dramatically increase their investment in the electrification of America. Given the scope and strategic location of our Piedmont Lithium Project, we believe we are ideally positioned to play a critical role in helping the United States build a clean energy economy and a U.S. based EV supply chain."

American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) recently reported the results of the latest independent laboratory testing to beneficiate samples from its Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") project which achieved a 49% mass reduction while increasing lithium grade by 66%. Subsequent leach testing extracted 96% of the lithium from upgraded samples.

As previously announced on May 7, 2020, American Lithium has successfully shown the ability, under laboratory conditions, to extract lithium utilizing sulfuric acid leaching on samples of the Company's TLC claystones at extraction rates of 90% in as little as 10 minutes. The Company has continued to build on these results by utilizing researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and then corroborating and expanding the LBNL findings utilizing McClelland Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada. Utilizing a centrifuge, technicians were able to concentrate lithium to grades as high as 2207 ppm and then extract up to 96% of the lithium in the upgraded fraction while utilizing 45% less sulfuric acid per unit of lithium extracted compared to previous testing. The beneficiated fraction contained 78.5% of the lithium in 51% of the mass; providing overall lithium extractions of 75% and a greatly improved economic outlook due to the reduced acid consumption and higher lithium grade in the leachate solution.

Neo Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) recently announced that it has engaged Golder Associates Ltd. ("Golder") and the Argentinean National University of San Martin ("UNSAM"), to assist with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") program for its Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and in preparation for future construction and operation of the 3Q project.

Neo Lithium through its wholly owned Argentinean subsidiary, Liex SA, began the process of preparation, training, and implementation of a ESG system for its 3Q Project since the early stages of exploration in 2016. The Company hired multiple international consultants, including late Emeritus Scientist Dr. Johannes Boon, who set the Company's 3Q Project program following e3 Plus1framework. Since that time, the Company has continued to operate and enhance these processes. As part of the DFS work conducted by Worley, the Company has started to solidify its operational and technical teams as well as its systems towards a full long-term sustainable future.

