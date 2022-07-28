Eurotech's Edge Gateway achieves Arm SystemReady certification

ReliaGATE 10-14 meets open-standards specifications for simple integration into IoT and edge deployments

AMARO, Italy, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a leading supplier of hardware and software components to develop and deploy edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced its Edge Gateway, ReliaGATE 10-14 has achieved Arm® SystemReady IR certification.

Edge or IoT projects often get stalled due to the hardware and software used in the deployment failing to integrate successfully. Arm SystemReady IR compliance addresses this problem by enabling the seamless deployment of multiple leading operating systems for edge devices such as Eurotech's Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateways.

"Achieving Arm SystemReady IR certification for ReliaGATE 10-14 demonstrates our commitment to developing integrated hardware and software for demanding applications," said Marco Carrer, CTO, Eurotech.

"The standards, security protocols and cloud-native ecosystem being developed by Arm will help reduce barriers to IoT adoption and deployment. This shift will help accelerate IoT deployments and enable many more enterprises begin to unlock the value of IoT."

"Developers need to build, test and deploy IoT devices more quickly and securely than ever before, and Arm SystemReady provides standards to enable hardware and software on Arm-based products to work seamlessly across this diverse ecosystem," said Mohamed Awad, vice president, IoT and Embedded at Arm. "Achieving SystemReady certification demonstrates Eurotech's commitment to delivering solutions that will enable many more enterprises to unlock the power of edge and IIoT computing."

ReliaGATE 10-14 is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) Edge Gateway that enables industrial assets in rugged environments to communicate effectively with the cloud, enabling Industry 4.0 applications such as predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring to optimize production. Featuring Eurotech's IoT Edge Framework Everyware Software Framework (ESF), the ReliaGATE 10-14 enables the seamless integration of field data, edge processing, and delivery to the cloud. In addition to achieving Arm SystemReady IR compliance, Eurotech recently announced the solution had also achieved PSA Level 1 Certification, a standard originally created by Arm, providing a framework for connected gateways and devices that ensures best practice IoT security have been applied. Building on the PSA Level 1 Certification, the ReliaGATE 10-14 with its entire software stack also has passed IEC 62443-4-2 certification successfully.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799825/Eurotech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eurotech