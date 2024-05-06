A Milestone for Scalable, ISA Secure and IEC 62443-4-2 compliant Industrial SCADA Deployments for System Integrators and End Users

AMARO, Italy, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a pioneer in integrated IT/OT cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its new ReliaCOR 40-13, the first Ignition Ready Industrial PC (IPC) designed to meet the growing demands for edge workload consolidation and stringent cybersecurity requirements. This advanced IPC, featuring a pre-installed Ignition by Inductive Automation, is engineered to simplify deployment and streamline the management of scalable modern SCADA industrial solutions.

Eurotech Launches the First Cybersecure Ignition-Ready IPC: ReliaCOR40-13

"Cybersecurity must be an integral part of any modern solution whether it is hardware or software. The ReliaCOR 40-13 IPC conforms to the ISA Secure and IEC 62443-4-1/4-2 standard and coupled with Ignition by Inductive Automation software providing a robust and cybersecure OT foundation for industrial applications" said Travis Cox, Chief Technology Evangelist at Inductive Automation.

David Bader, Head of Business Development North America at Eurotech, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Inductive Automation accelerates the adoption of their highly regarded SCADA software within a cybersecurity framework. This integration is essential as many organizations continue to face challenges in meeting cybersecurity norms."

The ReliaCOR 40-13 is secure by design and certified, boasting certifications from ISA Secure / IEC 62443-4-1/-4-2 providing peace of mind for cybersecurity to System Integrators and End Users concerned with data protection and regulatory compliance.

Equipped with 13th generation Intel Core processors, this fanless, compact IPC supports a vast array of IO interfaces and expansion modules, making it perfectly suited for demanding industrial SCADA applications.

Enhancing these powerful hardware capabilities, Eurotech now introduces its Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) and Cybersecurity Wizard which deliver a smartphone-like experience for Ignition deployments. These unique features work in conjunction with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's advanced device management, simplifying the traditionally complex processes associated with secure cloud setup, connection and deployment at scale, reducing them to just a few minutes for an entire fleet of devices.

Eurotech continues to set industry benchmarks in the integration of advanced cybersecurity features with powerful hardware capabilities, facilitating secure, scalable, and efficient industrial applications across various sectors.

The ReliaCOR 40-13 will be available for early access in May 2024, and ready for mass production later this year.

About Eurotech



Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High-Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions,

Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

