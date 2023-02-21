Europi Property Group and Bedrock Capital Partners launch Ecologis, a sustainability-driven logistics platform in Portugal

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecologis is a joint venture between Europi Property Group and Portuguese Investor Bedrock Capital Partners. The company is a leading owner and developer of high-quality last mile and big box warehouses in Portugal, primarily focusing on the greater Lisbon metropolitan area. Sustainability has been a core focus of Ecologis since inception and several ESG improvement initiatives are carried out across the portfolio.

The current portfolio comprises ten assets totalling 152,000 sqm, acquired in five transactions. The assets are characterised by good technical specifications, enabling a broad set of uses as well as ensuring a high efficiency in operations of occupiers. All assets are strategically located close to major motorways and metropolitan centres with most of the portfolio being located in Lisbon's most sought after logistics zones. Present tenants include top-tier Portuguese and international logistics companies, food distributors and e-commerce players.

Ecologis was founded with a clear ambition to build a portfolio of sustainable big box and last mile logistics assets of scale, meeting the increasing needs and requirements of conscious tenants in a rapidly evolving market. Portugal's metropolitan regions were identified as markets with attractive yields meaningfully above European averages, favourable supply-demand dynamics and a somewhat lagging e-commerce trend expected to pick up. Key strategic initiatives include upgrading the assets' ESG credentials and installing solar panels on the roofs of the assets, providing renewable green electricity to Ecologis's tenants and the surrounding local communities. Europi and Bedrock have partnered with leading, global renewable energy specialist Greenvolt to achieve this. EV charging stations are also being installed in select locations to strengthen the electric vehicle infrastructure in key logistics clusters. Ecologis is looking to grow through acquisitions of existing assets with ESG improvement potential as well as selective developments of state-of-the art sustainable logistics facilities.

Jonathan Willén, CEO of Europi, comments:

"We are very excited to formally launch our logistics platform, Ecologis. The company is a representation of Europi's investment philosophy, focusing on a geography with attractive fundamentals in a segment supported by strong secular trends and built with a clear sustainability angle. The partnership with Bedrock is at the core of this and we look forward to expanding the platform further."

João Tenreiro Gonçalves, Executive Partner of Bedrock Capital, comments:

"We are proud to announce the launch of Ecologis, the first sustainability focused logistics platform of scale in Portugal. Ecologis offers occupiers prime logistics space in the most attractive strategic locations with direct proximity to the largest metropolitan centres in Portugal. We strive to be the company of choice for conscious businesses seeking space to optimise their operations and their environmental impact."

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Willén, CEO, Europi Property Group, info@europi.se

João Tenreiro Gonçalves, Executive Partner, Bedrock Capital Partners, info@bedrockcapital.pt

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Europi Property Group