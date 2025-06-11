Europe's Rising Tech & AI Hub: 6 Startups from Brno You Can't Miss

BRNO, Czech Republic, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Europe, the Brno region is emerging as a fast-growing tech hub with global ambition. Known for innovation in cybersecurity, aerospace, game development and more, it's a place where AI drives progress across disciplines.

Backed by innovation agency JIC, the cutting-edge startups born in Brno don't just compete locally – they aim straight for the global market with their AI-based technologies. Here are the ones to watch:

Originally focused on smart city monitoring, VisionCraft now brings its AI motion analysis to healthcare. Its VisioTherapy platform guides at-home physiotherapy with real-time feedback. With rehab demand growing, the team is raising funds to expand into the U.S. and Middle East.

Maia Labs , named Europe's Best HealthTech Startup, brings AI into the endoscopy room to help doctors detect colorectal cancer earlier. Its solution, ColoMaia, uses real-time computer vision and is now piloted across Central Europe, with a first trial also underway at the renowned Mayo Clinic – setting new standards in diagnostics that could save lives.

From healthcare to entertainment, Get Moments is redefining how we experience live events. They use AI to transform crowd-sourced videos from concerts and sports into personalized, multi-angle highlight reels within minutes. Their smart editing engine boosts fan engagement and opens new marketing and revenue channels for event organizers.

Startup Kapnetix streamlines motion capture in game development and VFX with AI tools that clean up mocap data in minutes, not hours. Drawing on experience from 50+ AI projects, their platform helps both indie studios and major productions reduce cost and time without sacrificing quality.

Zaitra moves AI to orbit. By processing satellite data directly in space, their technology slashes costs and delivers real-time insights for agriculture, defense, and climate monitoring. Backed by €1.7M in funding, they're expanding into the U.S. while collaborating with ESA and deploying on commercial missions such as TROLL.

Last but not least, Vrgineers combine advanced mixed reality with AI-powered visual processing to redefine flight simulation. Their XTAL headsets offer hyper-realistic cockpit experiences and are used by the U.S. Air Force, NATO, and global aerospace leaders to train the next generation of pilots.

From deep tech to real-world impact, Brno's AI startups are building the future – today.