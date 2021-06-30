European Startup "LabShare" Offers Sustainability-Oriented Digital Platform to the Asian TIC Market

The cooperation between LabShare and TuBroTICs will promote the sustainable digitalization concept for the hardware testing in the international market. Testing facilities will be able to maximize their capacity utilization by 25% (at least), reduce their costs and idle times, and build a network of new stakeholders. On the other hand, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will introduce their innovative new products to the market quickly, while using scheduling and tracking tools, verifying ratings and reviews, and enjoying a smooth customer service experience.

Levente Bakos, LabShare's CEO stated: "We are very glad to have such an agreement with TuBroTICs, where they will be handling and managing our operational aspects in the Republic of India." He added: "Our main goal is to promote sustainable digitalization for the TIC market across the globe by reducing the ecological footprint of testing facilities and SMEs through a well-designed sharing economy platform."

"Manufacturers in India often waste time searching for laboratories while trying to negotiate for the best possible price. Once LabShare becomes available, both parties will have everything available on one digital platform in India and the South Asian region," said Mahesh Dave, the CEO of TuBroTICs.

The agreement came from the belief of using a qualified marketplace that will save time, money and environmental costs for all players involved.

