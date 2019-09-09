European Respiratory Protective Equipment Market to Gain 6% CAGR up to 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rapid industrialization across developing economies coupled with strict safety working standards established by the regulatory authorities will augment global respiratory protective equipment market share. Organizations such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in U.S. and World Health Organization (WHO) have levied stringent norms pertaining to the safety of employees working in the chemical and healthcare sector.

Increasing FDI in China, India, Japan, and other APAC nations is propelling the growth of numerous industrial and commercial businesses. There has been a veritable expansion of production capacities across these countries owing to the consumer demand, lower cost of raw materials and labor. This is further steering the need to protect workers against toxic substances such as powdered chemicals, gases, sprays and solvents.

Respiratory equipment is available in various forms such as hoods, helmets, visors, facepieces and masks. Booming construction, aerospace, pulp and paper, chemical manufacturing, textile and metal fabrication activities are offering lucrative growth opportunities to bolster respiratory protective equipment market outlook.

Increasing concerns regarding air pollution in the working environment caused by fumes, vapors, dust and smoke is stimulating the global air-purifying respirator market share. The use of air purifiers eliminates lung cancer-causing radon gas, reduce the carbon dioxide levels in the workspace, remove potentially dangerous insects such as mosquitoes which prevents malaria infections and facilitates breathable air. The health benefits associated with the use of air-purifying techniques is boosting demand for the product globally.

Air purifying respiratory protective equipment market size is estimated to register nearly 6.5% CAGR over the coming years

In terms of application spectrum, respiratory protective equipment industry is segmented into medical and healthcare, public Service, military and aviation and industrial uses. Medical and healthcare is one of the lucrative application segments for respiratory protective equipment, attributed to the rise in chronic diseases leading to increased development in the healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

The respiratory equipment such as oxygen masks to assist patients under critical conditions. Additionally, surgical masks are widely used by health practitioners to avoid coming in contact with any germs or contaminations while treating the patients. Other equipment in the medical and healthcare include personal protective respirators worn for protection against dust, pollution, among others.

Medical and healthcare segment of respiratory protective equipment market is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR over 2018-2024

North America will emerge as a leading revenue pocket over the coming timeframe owing to the rising advancements in the healthcare sector coupled with stringent safety conditions to be adhered by the employees. Regulations require medical professionals to adopt respiratory equipment in order to provide safe and reliable treatment conditions for the patients. Safety standards issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) aimed at protecting the health and safety of workers in the U.S. is positively influencing the global respiratory equipment market forecast.

Defense expenditure in the U.S. as well as other developed countries has increased over the past few years to strengthen national military power. The widespread use of the protective equipment in the military sector by the soldiers to avoid contact with toxic fumes during war situations will notably contribute towards the global demand for respiratory protective equipment market.

