European poultry in South Korea - EU co-funded campaign gains momentum

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong emphasis on food safety, responsible farming, and high quality, European poultry is making a bold entry into the South Korean market. These core values took center stage during a high-profile press event held on 9 June in Seoul, officially launching local activities of the EU co-financed campaign "European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Table."

The EU co-funded campaign “European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Table” at Seoul Food & Hotel 2025

The event, organized by the Poland's National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD), brought together journalists, culinary influencers, and industry stakeholders for an in-depth look at what sets European poultry apart: strict welfare standards, environmentally sustainable production methods, and robust traceability and certification systems.

The campaign's visibility continued throughout Seoul Food & Hotel 2025, one of the region's most influential trade fairs, held from 10–13 June. The event featured 1,639 exhibitors from 45 countries and drew over 55,000 visitors. The European poultry booth attracted a steady flow of interest from HoReCa buyers, distributors, and importers, with dedicated B2B meetings offering a platform to build valuable commercial relationships and share insights on EU production standards.

"Our presence in Seoul – both at the press event and the international trade fair – reflects our broader strategy to strengthen ties with Korean partners," said Dariusz Goszczyński, President of the Polish National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD). "European poultry is more than just a product – it represents a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. These are the values we are proud to promote across the Asian market."

The campaign is a three-year information and promotion initiative aimed at raising awareness of European poultry in South Korea.

The campaign is implemented by the Poland's National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce (KRD), a representative organization from Poland acting on behalf of the European poultry industry.

