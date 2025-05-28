European poultry - a safe choice for informed consumers. New European Union campaign in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European poultry meat – a wide range of products, palatability, nutritional value, as well as versatile culinary use. The poultry, which meets strict EU requirements, is presented to South Korean consumers as part of the "European Poultry – From Our Farms to Your Table" information and promotional campaign co-financed by the European Union.

European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Table

The goal of the three-year campaign in Korea is to show what sets European poultry apart from global production. The advantages are key: high quality, safety, and a sustainable production process – in line with strict European Union standards. These factors definitely affect the quality and taste of poultry dishes.

The message places great emphasis on animal welfare, environmental protection, and the importance of balanced and safe foods in the daily diet.

The campaign activities are aimed at importers, distributors, and retailers, as well as demanding consumers looking for safe, high-quality food.

The campaign includes an extensive presence at trade fairs and industry conferences, the organization of B2B meetings, cooperation with the media and influencers, branding activities in the press and online, as well as study visits to Europe for selected business partners from the region.

On June 9, 2025, an official campaign press event will be held in Seoul , with the participation of invited journalists, influencers, and experts.

, with the participation of invited journalists, influencers, and experts. On June 10-13 , the campaign will be present at Seoul Food & Hotel, one of the most important industry events in South Korea .

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu

The project is being implemented by an industry organization from Poland: The National Poultry Council – Chamber of Commerce acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697863/European_Poultry_Council.jpg