European Policy Benefits National Digital Development: A Survey by Vodafone Institute

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two-thirds of Europeans (68%) believe that European policy and legislation is having a positive impact on their country's digital development, a new survey of the Vodafone Institute, the European think-tank of the Vodafone Group, has revealed.

Citizens in Hungary and Poland (75%) were most convinced that membership of the EU is beneficial to national digital development, compared to people from the Czech Republic (55%) who were more sceptical of the EU's impact.

The findings were published today as the first of a series of 'Digitising Europe Pulse' quarterly surveys conducted by the market research firm Ipsos across 10 EU member states – Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom.

Inger Paus, Managing Director of the Vodafone Institute, said: "European citizens are very aware of the importance of digitisation for the future of Europe. They acknowledge that the EU has taken this on as a priority and is delivering results on digital policies. Accordingly, their expectations that the EU leverages digitisation to address some of the most pressing issues such as climate change are very high."

Amongst all policy issues mitigating climate change is perceived as the most pressing issue in general (46%). Europeans are highly positive about the role of technology in building progressive societies, with technology regarded as key to solving a variety of societal challenges such as fighting diseases (87%), improving data security (86%), securing economic growth (84%) and financial stability (82%) as well as mitigating climate change (79%).

