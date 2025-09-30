European Movement UK Welcomes Moldova's Resistance to pro-Russia parties

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While sharing Europe-wide relief over Moldova's parliamentary election results Sunday, the European Movement UK today cautioned against overconfidence.

Sir Nick Harvey, CEO of the European Movement UK, said the Moldova electorate deserved much credit.

Neighboring Romania, already an EU member and with an active 'RomExit' movement in place, could be next on Russia's wish list, he added.

In Moldova, as election day approached, the pro-Russia parties, began to warn of possible vote rigging by the authorities.

"This could be interpreted as an attempt to delegitimize the elections and prepare the way for a period of instability, a hung government and possible follow-up early elections in winter or spring, when heating bills would hit the hardest.

"But they failed to take into account the mobilization of the electorate, especially young urban voters, who voted in large numbers giving the incumbent Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) a new majority in the future parliament. They also overlooked the huge Moldova diaspora in the EU, UK and North America which gave PAS a resounding vote of confidence, both in support of an EU future, but also reflecting anxiety that a pro-Russia government could bring EU visa requirements and less financing for their country, as has been seen in Georgia."

With just 55 seats in a parliament of 101, PAS has now to be careful not to lose parliamentarians through plain corruption or other means, a scenario that arguably has been seen in the past in this fledgling democracy. The pro-European forces have a clear but not comfortable majority in the Parliament.

The European Movement UK recognises the importance of these elections in shaping Moldova's trajectory. Mr. Harvey said Sunday's vote should empower the government to accelerate much-needed reforms and reinforce Moldova's aspirations to align with the EU's political, economic and social standards. Such a development would send a clear signal of Moldova's commitment to democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

The EU and the UK now need to follow up with further assistance, both in granting the necessary and proper level of financial support and in politically supporting steady opening and closure of EU accession negotiation chapters.

European Movement UK was founded in 1949 by Sir Winston Churchill, to prevent further conflict between European countries. It remains a cross-party organisation campaigning on the benefits of close ties between the UK and EU.

