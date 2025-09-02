European Infection Control Market worth US$20.58 billion by 2030 with 6.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global European Infection Control Market, valued at US$14.14 billion in 2024, stood at US$14.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$20.58 billion by the end of the period. The market for infection control is growing due to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), a rise in the number of surgeries, advancements in reprocessing technology, an increased focus on sterilization and disinfection in the food industry, improvements in sterilization equipment technology, and a growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals.

By sterilization products & services, the sterilization products & services segment is further classified into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables & accessories. The sterilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market in 2024. The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as the growing number of surgical procedures, diagnostic interventions, strict standards set by regulatory agencies, advancements in sterilization technologies, and increasing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

By end user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, the life sciences industry, the food industry, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2024. The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is primarily driven by the rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the expanding establishment of hospitals & clinics, and the increasing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases.

By geography, The European infection control market is segmented into 13 countries: Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, and the rest of Europe. In 2024, Germany accounted for the largest share of the European infection control market due to several reinforcing factors, such as Germany's advanced healthcare infrastructure and the high volumes of surgeries & hospital admissions.

Prominent players in the European infection control market include STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Solventum Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), B. Braun Group (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Miele Group (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), and Medline Industries, LP (US) among others.

STERIS (US):

STERIS continues strengthening its position as a powerhouse in the infection control market through strategic acquisitions and expanded service capabilities. In August 2023, the company finalized a USD 540? million acquisitions of surgical instrumentation and sterilization container assets from Becton, Dickinson and Company, including recognized brands such as V.Mueller, Snowden-Pencer, and Genesis, which added approximately USD 170? million in annual revenue and broadened STERIS's healthcare segment offerings in sterile processing and surgical tools.

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

Reckitt Benckiser is a key leader in the European Infection Control space, accounting for the second-largest share of the market. Reckitt Benckiser has sharpened its strategic focus on infection control across Europe by doubling its core Power Brands Dettol and Lysol while streamlining its broader brand portfolio to concentrate on high-growth, high-margin categories. Notably, in November 2022, Reckitt launched a co-branded professional hygiene product range in partnership with Essity, integrating Dettol and Sagrotan into Essity's Tork distribution network across the UK, Germany, Ireland, and Austria. This initiative was designed specifically for institutional settings such as healthcare facilities and represented Reckitt's deliberate expansion into professional-use infection control solutions.

Paul Hartmann AG (germany)

Paul Hartmann AG has reinforced its leadership in European infection prevention by expanding its Mission: Infection Prevention initiative launched in 2020 in collaboration with clinical partners and the WHO's Patient Safety Day, focusing on common HAIs and offering consultancy, digital hygiene monitoring, and tailored disinfection plans through its BODE Science Center.

