European Cyber Report 2025: 137% more DDoS attacks than last year - what companies need to know

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Link11 European Cyber Report reveals a dramatic increase in cyberattacks: they're more frequent, advanced, and sophisticated, so companies must adapt or risk severe financial and reputational damage.

Key Findings:

137% increase in DDoS attacks on the Link11 network.

New peak: The largest attack reached 1.4 Tbps.

Faster strikes: Two-thirds of attacks lasted just 10 to 60 seconds.

Multi-vector tactics complicate defense, requiring precise countermeasures.

Why Companies Must Act Now

The 2025 Allianz Risk Barometer confirms that cyber threats are escalating alongside digital transformation, with cybercriminals using botnets and sophisticated tactics. A recent four-day attack used Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 techniques, targeting infrastructure and web applications.

Over 120 million requests and one million WAF logs overwhelmed traditional defenses. Attackers were strategic. Layer 3/4 networks flood with massive data streams, Layer 7 APIs/apps struggle with complex requests, and dynamic waves of attacks test security response times.

Modern Security Measures Are Essential

Traditional DDoS defenses are no longer sufficient. Companies increasingly rely on AI-driven solutions, including:

AI-based attack detection for early threat recognition.

Bot management to block automated threats.

Adaptive WAF systems that respond in real time.

A holistic security strategy combines advanced DDoS mitigation, continuous monitoring, and adaptive protection mechanisms. "The increasing number of DDoS attacks shows that cybercriminals continue to rely on this proven method. However, the shortened attack time does not mean that the threat is decreasing – on the contrary: companies need to react faster and further optimize their defense mechanisms," said Jens-Philipp Jung, CEO of Link11.

The full European Cyber Report 2025 can be downloaded here.

