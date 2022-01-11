European cloud communications and UCaaS provider Destiny acquires Meridix and takes leadership position in communication analytics

BRUSSELS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny, the European provider of secure cloud and business communication solutions for SMEs, announces the acquisition of the leading Swedish analytics and reporting company Meridix. The Meridix platform collects data from multiple communication solutions and presents them in one intuitive and unified user interface, in a way that is actionable and creates business insights and value. Many of the most well-known communication systems on the market are supported by the platform and it is used and trusted by service providers all over the world. Destiny is already a partner of Meridix for more than 10 years and both companies have a large number of common service provider customers in Europe and beyond.

"We are always looking for talented companies that fit with our strategy and company culture and which we can help grow faster at the same time. This acquisition is a next step in working even closer with Meridix, in order to bring innovation faster to service providers and the companies that rely on our cloud communication technology," says Daan De Wever CEO of the Destiny Group. "The Meridix platform was 'born in the cloud,' it gives our service provider customers powerful data-based business insights for various communication solutions and it is intuitive to work with. It therefore perfectly fits within the business ambitions of the Destiny Group, reinforcing our position as an innovative, user-friendly and market leading UCaaS provider for SMEs and service providers in Europe."

Meridix will become part of the Destiny for Service Provider organization and the team and management will be fully integrated within the Destiny Group. Joining the Destiny Group will enhance business opportunities and future-proof the company for both service provider customers, partners and employees.

"We are proud and excited to team up with the leading UCaaS provider in Europe as a native part of Destiny's product catalog going forward," adds Johan Wendelstam, CEO of Meridix. "We will be in a much better position to continue to support and grow together with our partners and customers, at the same time as we increase technical investments and the product innovation pace." Destiny and Meridix will align their roadmaps so that Meridix service provider customers and partners will even have better performing products. Support for third party solutions like Microsoft Teams, Cloud PBX solutions and Contact Center modules remains in focus and is aligned with Destiny's strategy to play well with others. "Our customers will be managed by the Meridix team as before and as part of the Destiny Group, we will continue to be a trusted and appreciated partner for Service Providers of all sizes within Europe and beyond."

There's still a lot of work, especially in the UCaaS industry, when it comes to businesses making use of their available data in order to obtain better business insights. "Within the Destiny Group, it is our mission to make things easier, go faster and to take away boundaries for our service providers and end customers. Our next step with Meridix is to use machine learning and AI to start mining data and provide actionable information for companies and end-users," concludes Patrik Sorqvist, COO of the Destiny Group.

About Destiny

Destiny, originally Belgian, is a European leader and innovator in secure cloud communications based on its powerful and secure mobile-first products and UCaaS. Destiny empowers +2 million business users to communicate, collaborate and provide excellent customer service. The company enables service providers, channel partners and end customers as well as 3rd party services to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. Destiny, with headquarters in Brussels, has more than 700 employees in 7 European countries and an annual turnover of close to €200 million in 2021.

More info: www.destiny.be

About Meridix

Meridix Systems offer platforms that collect data from most of the well-known communication solutions on the market today and present all that data in clear reports. Meridix platforms enable communication service providers to offer customers insights regarding their internal and external communication.

More info: www.meridix.se

