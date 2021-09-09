European architecture studio Lecoc, nominated for a WAN Award for the design of Oran's cancer hospital

MADRID, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European architecture studio Lecoc Arquitectura has been nominated for an international World Architecture News Award for the groundbreaking design of Oran's cancer hospital, known as Oncopole L'espoir, in Algeria, North Africa.

The hospital, which already won a prestigious IF Design Award last May, competes in the Healthcare Architecture category, which acknowledges the most outstanding hospitals, clinics, and healthcare spaces.

Lecoc is the only Spanish healthcare architecture firm nominated in an edition of the WANs that includes global headliners such as Foster + Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects.

In the distinct category of Healthcare Architecture, Lecoc is joined by other firms such as White Arkitekter, Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Gensler, SmithGroup with Mark Cavagnero Associates, and Perkins&Will have been nominated.

Alongside Oran's Oncology Hospital, the expansion of the University of Virginia University Hospital in the United States, the City of Hope Medical and Administrative Leadership Pavilion, and the Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service in Australia have also earned nominations.

Due to the current health emergency, the prize will be awarded in a virtual ceremony between November 17th and November 19th.

The Oncopole L'espoir is one of the most emblematic cancer hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa.

Designed in Valencia, Spain, where the studio is headquartered, it incorporates a specialised hospitalization center, operating theaters, outpatient clinics, and laboratories.

The construction retains the traditional architectural wisdom of Algeria and Oran, reinterprets in a contemporary way elements of traditional Mediterranean architecture, mainly the "musharabia."

Furthermore, it consolidates the space with the most cutting-edge medical technology from suppliers such as General Electric, IBA, or Elekta.

In the Oncopole, there is also a Centre for Research and Training in Oncology, focusing on nuclear medicine.

"Soon, the creation of all healing spaces will necessarily integrate the environment and a respect for both people and an understanding of their medical needs. Therefore, we are proud that once again, internationally, the Oran Cancer Hospital is recognized as a key medical building worldwide," explains Fernando Pedrosa. He is a director of the firm, together with his partner Alicia Medrano.

Medrano adds: "In the future world of healthcare architecture, everything must be focused on patient comfort, improving their health and well-being.

The hospital is located in the center of Oran, and its concept emphasizes the use of natural illumination, plus the amalgamation of modernity and North African architectural tradition.

Lecoc Arquitectura has matured to become a fixture in the European healthcare architectural scene over the past few years.

It was founded in 2017 and is currently working on projects in Europe and Africa.

Its motto is "Just Essential Architecture", and is known for its passion for blending environment and construction and the use of neat, white spaces.

The studio is currently developing a second hospital in Oran and has been awarded yet another medical space in Algiers, with a budget of more than 80 million dollars.

