European apples arrive on Brazilian tables with the new 'Have an Apple Day!' campaign

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European apples are making their way to Brazilian consumers through 'Have an Apple Day! Get to know high quality apples from the EU' — a new information and promotion campaign co-financed by the European Union. The programme introduces Brazilian audiences to apples grown in Europe's cooler climate, where slow ripening conditions help develop a naturally firm texture and an intense, distinctive flavour.

Brazil's annual apple production is approximately 1.1 million tonnes, placing it among the larger fresh apple producers in the Southern Hemisphere. However, domestic volumes are not sufficient to meet year-round demand. As a result, the market depends on imported fruit to fill the gap. According to CEPEA and other Brazilian industry sources, Brazil imported over 150,000 tonnes of apples in 2024, underlining the growing role of international suppliers, including those from Europe.

Europe is among the world's leading apple-growing regions, with annual production reaching 11–12 million tonnes. Poland, Italy and France account for roughly two-thirds of this output. European orchards operate under stringent food-safety and sustainability standards, ensuring full traceability from grower to consumer and offering products recognised internationally for their quality and reliability.

The campaign highlights several key attributes that distinguish European apples on the global market:

Strict quality and food-safety standards .

. Full traceability across the entire supply chain.

across the entire supply chain. Sustainable cultivation methods .

. A wide range of varieties, offering diverse tastes and textures.

Over the next three years, the campaign will deliver a broad programme of activities for both trade professionals and consumers. These include PR outreach, collaboration with Brazilian media and influencers, participation in major industry events, digital information campaigns, B2B meetings with importers and distributors, and a study trip to Europe for selected partners to explore production practices first-hand.

