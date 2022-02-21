Europe Risk Management Market is Expected to Reach $15.15 Billion, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR

Rise in data and security concerns among enterprises, increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, and surge in adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the Europe risk management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Europe Risk Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Size Enterprise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe risk management market was estimated at 2.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $15.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in data and security concerns among enterprises, increase in stringent government regulatory compliances, and surge in adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the Europe risk management market. On the other hand, high cost & complexity in installation of the software impede the growth to some extent. However, integration of advanced technologies in risk management software is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (189 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15773

COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the growth of the Europe risk management market positively, as auditors of various industries have started to adopt risk management software to solve various compliances and other audit related issues in organizations.

risk management market positively, as auditors of various industries have started to adopt risk management software to solve various compliances and other audit related issues in organizations. Also, the majority of companies across Europe have adopted BYOD culture, while some of them have also taken recourse to the work from home drift. This in turn, has posed a major threat, due to surge in cyber-attacks and data thefts in companies. Therefore, to prevent such attacks, business ventures have incorporated risk management software, which has boosted the market altogether.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe risk management market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15773

The software segment to dominate by 2030

Based on component, the software segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the Europe risk management market. Increase in activities such as financial fraud, identity theft, data theft, cyber-attacks, and physical threats in industries drive the segment growth. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of various services among the end-users.

The on-premise segment to maintain the dominant share

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Europe risk management market, owing to increase in cases of cyber-attacks. The cloud segment, however, is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. This is because there's been a steep rise in the adoption of cloud-based risk management software among both the large-and mid-sized enterprises across Europe in the last few years.

The UK garnered the major share in 2020

Based on country, the market across the UK dominated the market with the major share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Europe risk management industry. This is due to rise in investment in their emerging technologies in order to implement streamlined work processes so as to reduce risks and improve the corporate performance altogether. Simultaneously, the market across Spain is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in usage of risk management software in the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and government industries to improve security, businesses, and the overall customer experience.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15773

Key players in the industry

Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

IBM corporation

Lockpath, Inc.

Camms

Sword GRC

Logicmanager, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Safetyculture

SAP SE

Servicenow

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Video Streaming Market Expected to Reach $149.34 Billion by 2026

Gaming Simulation Market Expected to Reach $20.76 Billion by 2030

Media and Entertainment Storage Market Expected to Reach $17.88 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research