Europe Region to Lead the Global Smart Sports Fitness Market During Anticipated Period - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart sports fitness tracker is a highly advanced wearable device used to monitor and track consumption of calories, sleep quality, heartbeat, and fitness-related activities. Previously, people used devices that were less advanced, such as pedometers and activity trackers. Today, manufacturers have come up with smart and revolutionary wrist-worn versions, among which is smart sports fitness tracker. The growth of the global smart sports fitness tracker market is expected to see a rise due to the demand from diabetic patients. Smart sports fitness tracker is equipped with bioimpedance sun sensors, a heart rate monitor, and other integrated technologies.

In March 2019, Fitbit launched Fitbit Ace 2, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Versa Lite Edition with the aim of making fitness and health affordable and accessible to more number of consumers around the world. Manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new products to secure a position of strength in the global smart sports fitness tracker market.

Market Dynamics

The demand for smart sports fitness tracker is projected to stay high in the fitness and healthcare industries. Consumers are not only attracted to highly advanced features such as respiratory rate monitoring but also upgraded technologies integrated in smart sports fitness trackers. The rising trends of wearable devices and smart monitoring are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global smart sports fitness tracker market.

However, the risk of inaccurate readings and availability of similar types of features in smartphones, smartwatches, and other smart devices are expected to hamper the demand for smart sports fitness tracker.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Activity Tracking

Coaching

Sleep Monitoring

Augmenting Nutrition Plan

Heart Rate Monitoring

Others

By Distribution Channel

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Supermarket

Sport Stores

Others

According to researchers, activity tracking is anticipated to secure a remarkable share of the global smart sports fitness tracker market. The rising inclination toward tracking fitness activity and need to stay healthy always are expected to push the market growth of the activity tracking segment. In terms of market growth, heart rate monitoring could closely follow activity tracking for the next few years. Among distribution channels, sport stores are foreseen to collect a significant share of the global market, followed by departmental stores.

Regionally, Europe is foretold to account for a telling share of the global smart sports fitness tracker market due to high adoption of wearable devices and technologically advanced products. It is also expected to witness high sales of smart sports fitness tracker through sports stores. High interest of people in sporting activities could be another factor augmenting the demand for smart sports fitness tracker in the Europe market.

Key Players

The global smart sports fitness tracker market marks the presence of top players such as Witter, PCT Automotive, Bosal, Brink/ Thule Towing Systems, and Westfalia-Automotive. The report also covers small players including Tow-Trust Towbars, Montaplast GmbH, Thule, A1 Towing Limited, Dixon Bate Limited, A1 Towing Limited, and David Murphy Towing.

Research Methodology

This report on the global smart sports fitness tracker market was compiled after the completion of four major research stages. First, important information and data on the parent market, peer market, and the main market were collected with the help of thorough secondary research. The second step included exhaustive primary research where market sizes, assumptions, and findings were validated and revalidated with the help of market experts and knowledgeable participants in the industrial supply chain. Market sizes were estimated with the use of top-down and bottom-up approaches. Later, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were completed to calculate the market size of various segments and sub-segments of the global market.

