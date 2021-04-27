Europe Punnet Trays Market: Replete with Design Features, Punnet Trays Attractive for Consumers of Several Age-groups, Proposition for Manufacture of Sustainable Products to Create New Heights of Growth - TMR

- Design preferences of millennial consumers for fresh and contamination-free food included in punnet trays brownie points for growth

- Critical plans of large players to manufacture environmentally sustainable products underpins bright future

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the first use of cardboard boxes is not exactly recorded, it is estimated to date back to the early 19th century though the corrugated ones were not invented until almost the end of the century. In fact, in the beginning, cardboard boxes were popular among silk manufacturers to transport moths and eggs from Japan to Europe via the Silk Road. The cardboard box has only evolved manifold in several aspects since then.

Today, the simple cardboard box plays an important, yet unsung role in our modern lives. A vital item of commerce, a toy for children, and to provide shelter for the homeless as the last resort are just some of the roles cardboard boxes have played in the last two hundred years.

Nonetheless, cardboard boxes refer to the bulky packaging suitable for large objects, mostly unperishable ones. The need for slimmer, easy-to-handle packaging solutions led to the advent of punnet type packaging solutions, the demand for which, especially punnet trays has increased exponentially in the last five decades. Meanwhile, the early association of Europe in the manufacture of the original cardboard boxes, is related to its strong presence in the worldwide cardboard-related industries, including punnet trays. Since then, the Europe punnet trays market has displayed impressive growth, with projections of notable growth in the future as well. So much so, the Europe punnet trays market is predicted to expand nearly 1.4x from its current valuation by 2027.

Europe Punnet Trays Market – Key Findings of the Report

Amidst Covid-19, Soaring Sales of Fresh Produce via E-commerce create Massive Growth Opportunities

The outbreak of the pandemic that has led to soaring sales of fresh fruits and vegetables via online shopping portals has reinstated the need for strong packaging for long distance transport. This has translated into vast growth opportunities for manufacturers worldwide, including some large ones based in Europe.

In fact, savvy players in the Europe punnet trays market are increasing the production of paper-based punnet trays, thus, making way to capitalize on the opportunity. Production plans for the manufacture of fit-for-purpose packaging solutions to ensure secure and damage-free transport of fruits and vegetables is also large players in the Eurpe punnet trays are focused on.

Critical Plans for Manufacture of Biodegradable Punnet Trays to open a New Growth Dimension

In times of environment conservation in all aspects, the manufacture of environment-friendly punnet trays is grabbing the attention of keen players in Europe punnet trays market. Discussions, business meetings for the end-to-end production plan of sustainable punnet trays are gathering steam among large players in the Europe punnet trays market. Public surveys and research initiatives to examine the viability and consumer response of biodegradable paper-based punnets are also being undertaken. Amidst ongoing efforts for sustainable packaging, leading fruit and vegetables brand SanLucar has adopted Forest Stewardship Council certified paper-based sustainable punnet trays that are durable and hygienic for the packaging of fresh produce, this cements growth in Europe punnet trays market.

Proposition of Hybrid Punnets to add Extra Stars of Growth

Hybrid punnets that address some drawbacks of predecessor products are on the growth charts of players in the Europe punnet trays market. Hybrid punnets are suitable to be in direct contact with food and can be heat-sealed with a printable top film. For example, hybrid punnets manufactured by Ilip called SlipTray are manufactured using plastic and cardboard.

Europe Punnet Trays Market – Growth Drivers

Replete with design features, including transparent packaging and vents for air circulation that is an attraction for consumers translates into solid demand.

Serving consumer desire to prevent food contamination, maintain food freshness brownie points for growth.

Europe Punnet Trays Market – Key Players

Coveris Holdings S.A.

LC Packaging International BV

Produce Packaging

J-Tech Systems

Quinn Packaging Ltd.

Smufit Kappa Group

Sirane Group

JMC Packaging Ltd

Infia Srl

T&B Containers Ltd.

