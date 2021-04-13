Europe Prefabricated Building Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 32 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe prefabricated building market report.

The Europe prefabricated building market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The UK and Germany account for the highest share in the Europe prefabricated market due to the high average prefabricated housing price in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe uncertainty for many vendors and contractors in the European construction industry. Several construction companies were compelled to shut down projects owing to lockdown where others have witnessed project postponement from customers. As of mid-April 2020 , around only 30% of general construction sites were open and productivity in those sites were as low as 20% of planned total work output level per day. However, since a huge workforce is required for traditional construction unlike offsite construction, opting for prefabricated buildings has come become an optimum solution to avoid disease spread. The advent of turnkey solutions is one of the major factors driving the market growth in the regions, especially in countries including Switzerland , Nordic, and the UK. Whereas Poland and Austria reflect comparatively less penetration of turnkey solutions in the prefabricated buildings market. In terms of volume, Germany , the Nordics, and the UK will dominate the Europe prefabricated buildings market, with a projected growth of over 3% by 2022. Steel is the most widely used material in prefabricated construction in Europe owing to its proven strength and durability. Prefabricated buildings made of steel accounted for over 33% share in the market. In 2020, the non-residential segment dominated with over 55% share of the prefabricated buildings market in Europe . Although the residential sector of the region is highly dominant, the non-residential sector exhibits a slightly higher demand for prefabrication. This is because commercial spaces, such as malls, hospitals, and others need rapid construction.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, material type, system type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 18 companies are profiled

Europe Prefabricated Building Market – Segmentation

The steel prefabricated buildings market expects to observe an incremental growth of approx. USD 3 billion by 2026. Steel reframes observe high adoption in prefabricated buildings due to lightweight, ductility, and recyclability. These reframes are witnessing high acceptance in the construction sector as they can absorb wind turbulence and offer high elasticity during earthquakes.

by 2026. Steel reframes observe high adoption in prefabricated buildings due to lightweight, ductility, and recyclability. These reframes are witnessing high acceptance in the construction sector as they can absorb wind turbulence and offer high elasticity during earthquakes. The residential prefabricated building market in Europe accounted for over 44% share in 2020. With the increasing shift toward turnkey housing solutions, the prefabricated housing market expects to pick across Europe . Moreover, the ease of preparation and consent procedures are likely to boost the demand for prefabricated houses.

accounted for over 44% share in 2020. With the increasing shift toward turnkey housing solutions, the prefabricated housing market expects to pick across . Moreover, the ease of preparation and consent procedures are likely to boost the demand for prefabricated houses. The prefabricated building market in Europe by cellular systems accounted for over 24% share in 2020. The increasing demand for complete and finished turnkey solutions in Europe is the primary factor responsible for cellular systems' growth. The growing number of prefabricated constructions expects to boost the demand during the forecast period.

Europe Prefabricated Building Market by Application Type

Residential

Non-residential

Europe Prefabricated Building Market by Material Type

Steel

Concrete

Wood

Others

Europe Prefabricated Building Market by System Type

Skeleton System

Panel System

Cellular System

Combined System

Other Systems

Europe Prefabricated Building Market – Dynamics

With the steady growth in the demand from commercial real estate and for homeownership in the residential sector, the interior turnkey solution market has witnessed a progressive trend in Europe. At present, various start-ups, collaborative workspaces and other offices that are it an established business or new companies, opt for complete fit-out services. As one-stop solution overcomes the hassle of limited time constraint, Turnkey is a perfect solution for all commercial interior problems. Today, clients seek a single trusted partner to deliver fit-out solutions for their buildings as opposed to multiple vendors, which was the prevailing custom to ensure assured quality, timely delivery and within prescribed budgets. The concept of a one-stop solution, however new, has been welcomed for designing various commercial spaces. Along with offices, the residential sector is expected to adopt this modern integrated approach model. Aside from office blueprints being updated to incorporate innovative rooms, the residential sector has seen an uptick in technology-driven projects that use basic ergonomics to describe living comfort.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Space Constraints in Big Cities

High Profitability

Increased Demand for High-End and Customized Buildings

Europe Prefabricated Building Market – Geography

The UK is a potential market for vendors of prefabricated buildings. The labor cost and scarcity of homes are set to be the key factors that are likely to fuel the market in the country. The adoption of the modular building has significantly increased in recent years. For instance, offsite manufacturing has been used in over 15,000 new homes since 2018. In addition, one of the biggest challenges for the construction industry in the country is the low performance and productivity of construction sites. However, seeking the increasing potential and modular construction techniques, the key players in the market, have started investing in better performance and productivity. For instance, Legal & General launched a business in 2016 to deliver precision-engineered homes more cheaply and quickly through the largest modular housing construction factory in the world, already open in Sherburn, Yorkshire. It represents one of the biggest potential disruptions in the UK residential.

Europe Prefabricated Building Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic



Russia



Belgium



Austria



Poland



Switzerland

Major Vendors

Alho Systembau

Astron Buildings

Berkeley Group

Bouygues Batiment International

Ceramic Houses

DFH Group

Fertighaus Weiss

ilke Homes

Kleusberg

Laing O'Rourke

Modulaire Group

Moelven

Segezha Group

Skanska Group

Vitahus

REM

Danish Modular System

HUF HAUS

