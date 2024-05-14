Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market to Hit $25.04 Billion by 2029 - More than $8 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market is growing at a CAGR of 5.90% during 2023-2029.

Europe HVAC Maintenance And Services Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on the Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market

106 – Tables

108 – Figures

340 – Pages

Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 25.04 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 17.76 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.90 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Geographic Analysis Western Europe, Nordic, and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Market Dynamics • Rise in Commercial Construction and Projects • Airport Modernization • Growing VRF Systems • Favorable Government Policies and Incentives • Demand for Low GWP Refrigerant Solutions in Heating Equipment

The total number of HVAC systems in Europe has surpassed the total population. This indicates unprecedented growth in the HVAC industry. Infrastructure developments, extreme climate conditions, and a rising customer focus on comfort and security are the main factors influencing the growth of the Europe HVAC maintenance and service market. Furthermore, with increased demand due to severe weather conditions in the European market, there has been a significant inducement for improved energy efficiency in the HVAC market. This has led to several new HVAC innovations involving more efficient AC units. Therefore, it helps raise the installation market value in the future.

Businesses have brought new attention to progressing office environments, whether employee well-being or productivity. HVAC systems augment traditional ventilation and air cleaning systems that come standard in office buildings by adding more robust air cleaning elements. It helps to improve employee productivity and protects against airborne pathogens.

An increasing number of start-ups has driven the growth of the coworking space market as they have opted for coworking spaces due to the rising rent of private office spaces. As the coworking model has become hybrid, with open floor areas and enclosed office spaces, the demand for innovative HVAC system solutions has increased in such spaces. In 2019, flexible working spaces accounted for around 18% of the total leasing activity in Central London. Hence, the demand for smart HVAC system solutions will rise proportionally and drive the demand for the HVAC market.

Heating Equipment to Contribute Largest Share in the Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market

The heating equipment market is characterized by intense competition and has high traction in Europe's cold climatic conditions. The heating equipment is bulky. Hence, many local/domestic vendors characterize the market. Since these tools cannot be transported over long distances, some domestic vendors cater to small but recurrent heating equipment. Moreover, the HVAC system required for these tools brings in high revenue. The heating industry is not based on niche technology. Heat pumps are the major revenue generators for the heating market, with air/water heat pumps and ground-source heat pumps having considerable applications. The heat pump market is mainly strong in single or two-family houses, with over 70% penetration rate. Apart from heat pumps, furnaces, and boiler units also have significant shares in the heating equipment market.

Western Europe Leading the Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market

The Western Europe HVAC maintenance and service market will reach $14.29 billion by 2029.

In Western Europe, air conditioning systems are leading the market due to rising temperatures in urban areas, driven by pollution and urbanization. Consequently, competition in the market is intense. However, the supply chain faced disruptions in the first two quarters of 2023 due to the pandemic, leading to increased procurement costs for European vendors. Intra-regional trade also suffered as the HVAC industry grappled with pandemic-related challenges across the value chain.

Despite these hurdles, companies in the HVAC sector, especially in air conditioning, experienced steady sales growth, maintained by the region's strong demand, particularly in Western Europe. This demand is fueled by a high concentration of commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and robust purchasing power compared to other European regions. The year 2022 proved profitable, marked by low political uncertainty in the UK and growing clarity on Brexit.

Throughout the HVAC industry's extensive value chain, efforts persisted to adapt to evolving technologies, embrace sustainability, and integrate Industry 4.0 principles. This included focusing on increasing the use of recycled or refurbished materials in products without compromising quality.

Competitive Overview

Daikin Europe is a crucial industry participant in the European HVAC industry. The company expresses its support for the REPowerEU plan. REPowerEU is a joint European Commission's plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels by 2030 and to produce more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy. The main objective of this plan is to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels, thereby boosting energy efficiency and promoting renewable HVAC products. Daikin Europe manufactures HVAC systems made of renewable technologies, which will play a crucial role in this EU plan.

In February 2023, a contract was signed for a cooperative relationship between the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and Daikin Europe N.V., a Daikin subsidiary comprising ten wards and cities in northwest England. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) asks for coordination and cooperation between the two parties over five years through 2027, concentrating on the widespread implementation of heat pump heating, maintenance, education, and skill development for HVAC specialists.

The Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the HVAC maintenance and services market across Europe.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Aldes

AquaCal

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Ostberg

Pentair

Robert Bosch

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung

Siemens AG

Systemair

Zehnder

Trane Europe

SWEP International

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Sears Home Services

Aire Serv

Climate Control Heating & Air Conditioning

Carrier

Honeywell International Inc

LG

Panasonic

Midea

Regal

Raytheon Technologies

Flakt Group

Swegon

VTS Group

Nuaire

Nortek

Alfa Laval

Hitachi

LU-VE

Vent-Axia

Rosenberg

S & P

Wolf

CIAT

AL-KO GROUP

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox

Vaillant Group

Ingersoll Rand

Camfil

Market Segmentation

Service Model

Maintenance & Repair

Installation

Replacement

Consulting

Equipment Type

Heating

Air Conditioning

Ventilation

Service Type

Manufacturer Authorized Service Providers

HVAC Contractors

Others

End Users

Residential

Commercial

Others

Geography

Western Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Netherlands



Spain



Belgium

Nordic

Norway



Denmark



Sweden



Finland

Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

Russia



Poland & Austria

&

Hungary



Czech Republic

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market?

Which region dominated the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market share?

What is the growth rate of the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market?

What are the significant trends in the European HVAC maintenance and services industry?

Who are the key players in the Europe HVAC maintenance and services market?

