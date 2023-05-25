Europe Data Center Construction Market Worth $14.2 Bn in 2028, More than $4 Bn Opportunity in Next 5 Years - Arizton

25 May, 2023, 19:55 BST
CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022-2028.
The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) is a key driving factor for the European data center construction market. Government initiatives aimed at digitalizing their respective countries have instilled confidence among operators to establish operations in the region. For example, the UK government has implemented a cloud strategy to promote cloud adoption within the country. This has led to a continuous increase in the adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of their digital transformation efforts. Many organizations in Europe are progressively migrating their workloads to the cloud, resulting in a surge in demand for data center construction. Furthermore, both local and global data center providers have invested heavily in the European market, leading to significant growth in the construction of self-built hyperscale data center facilities.
Key Insights
- There is a high demand for retail colocation services in developing countries, driven by organizations with limited budgets and demanding geographical distribution capacities. Additionally, there is increasing demand for wholesale colocation services from cloud providers, enterprises, IoT, and big data organizations.
- The UK, Germany, and France are among the top contributors to the Europe data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. Western Europe led the way with a cumulative growth of over USD 57 billion during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as Frankfurt and Paris has attracted significant regional data center investments.
- Germany leads the Europe data center construction market with an overall investment of more than USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than USD 12 billion expected during the forecast period.
- The growth in data center development has led to increased competition among data center contractors implementing new sustainable methods. Operators are opting for these contractors to enhance their green credentials.
- Labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays drive significant greenfield and modular data center development growth in certain regions. This has increased the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell, and HPE.
- The government's interest in promoting data center investments through the land for development and renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs, will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.
- Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies such as Ericsson, Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the region.
- New players will likely enter the Europe data center construction market due to the increasing demand for data storage and hosting services. Still, they will face competition from local and established global players. However, supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in some European countries will likely harm the market.
- Apart from construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers also invest in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through data center infrastructure management (DCIM) on a real-time basis.
The European Data Center Construction Market by Fire Detection & Suppression to Reach $325.3 Million by 2028.
Data center operators prefer cross-zone detection when implementing spot smoke detection systems. This approach requires the activation of two alarms before any subsequent action, such as opening a pre-action valve or triggering clean agent discharge. Cross-zone detection minimizes the risk of unwarranted discharge of fire suppression systems while maintaining business continuity and avoiding false alarms. Fire and safety codes mandate the installation of detectors beneath the floor or above the ceiling, particularly in the ceiling area where fire-prone components like HVAC piping, electrical feeders, and IT cables are located.
Modular edge data centers' growth is expected to drive further market expansion. Gaseous fire suppression systems are projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, although water-mist systems may see some adoption by a select number of data center operators. Vendors will continue to innovate in the field of fire suppression systems, particularly in terms of extinguishing agents.
Rise in District Heating Concept Boosting Market Opportunities
Europe has witnessed immense growth in its data center ecosystem in recent years. Most data center operators are building massive facilities covering a large area. Data centers are energy-intensive facilities that consume the largest electric power and water quantities.
Data center construction and operations are major contributors to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, local communities are often against data center construction and commissioning. However, district heating can help address or resolve the issue, as most energy from a data center is emitted as heat. Thus, a 50MW data center can generate 50MW heat distributed to commercial and residential establishments. The data center waste heat utilization in district heating across European data centers has been practiced for over a decade. Distributing waste heat from industrial buildings with residential and commercial requirements in proximity is known as district heating. District heating is generally observed in places with high average annual cold climates. District heating through data center heat waste has been prevalent for over a decade.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility Type
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Western Europe
- Netherlands
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland &Iceland
- Central and Eastern European Countries
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
Major Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aermec
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Güntner
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Altron
- AODC
- AEON Engineering
- APL Data Center
- ARC:MC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Aurora Group
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- Collen
- COWI
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- Etop
- Exyte
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Fluor Corporation
- Ferrovial
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mace
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC
- Quark
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- TPF Ingénierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Artnet
- Atman
- Apple
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- AQ Compute
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Facebook (Meta)
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Hyperco
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- MTS
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- Neterra
- Netia
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- T-Mobile
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
New Entrants
- ClusterPower
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
