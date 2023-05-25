Europe Data Center Construction Market Worth $14.2 Bn in 2028, More than $4 Bn Opportunity in Next 5 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022-2028.

The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) is a key driving factor for the European data center construction market. Government initiatives aimed at digitalizing their respective countries have instilled confidence among operators to establish operations in the region. For example, the UK government has implemented a cloud strategy to promote cloud adoption within the country. This has led to a continuous increase in the adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of their digital transformation efforts. Many organizations in Europe are progressively migrating their workloads to the cloud, resulting in a surge in demand for data center construction. Furthermore, both local and global data center providers have invested heavily in the European market, leading to significant growth in the construction of self-built hyperscale data center facilities.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 14.2 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 10.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.23 % Market Size - Area (2028) 7.98 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 1,631 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Western Europe (Netherlands, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal), Other Western European Countries (Nordics, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland &Iceland), and Central and Eastern European Countries (Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central & Eastern European Countries) Market Dynamics Cloud-Based Services Adoption to Drive the Data Center Market Shift From On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation The Advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies Government Support for Data Center Development Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity Adoption of OCP and Hyperscale Infrastructure

Key Insights

There is a high demand for retail colocation services in developing countries, driven by organizations with limited budgets and demanding geographical distribution capacities. Additionally, there is increasing demand for wholesale colocation services from cloud providers, enterprises, IoT, and big data organizations.

The UK, Germany , and France are among the top contributors to the Europe data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. Western Europe led the way with a cumulative growth of over USD 57 billion during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as Frankfurt and Paris has attracted significant regional data center investments.

, and are among the top contributors to the data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. led the way with a cumulative growth of over during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as and has attracted significant regional data center investments. Germany leads the Europe data center construction market with an overall investment of more than USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than USD 12 billion expected during the forecast period.

leads the data center construction market with an overall investment of more than in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than expected during the forecast period. The growth in data center development has led to increased competition among data center contractors implementing new sustainable methods. Operators are opting for these contractors to enhance their green credentials.

Labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays drive significant greenfield and modular data center development growth in certain regions. This has increased the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell, and HPE.

The government's interest in promoting data center investments through the land for development and renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs, will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.

during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies such as Ericsson, Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in the region.

New players will likely enter the Europe data center construction market due to the increasing demand for data storage and hosting services. Still, they will face competition from local and established global players. However, supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in some European countries will likely harm the market.

data center construction market due to the increasing demand for data storage and hosting services. Still, they will face competition from local and established global players. However, supply chain disruptions, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbances in some European countries will likely harm the market. Apart from construction, installation, and commissioning services, data centers also invest in improving physical security, monitoring, and management of facilities through data center infrastructure management (DCIM) on a real-time basis.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

The European Data Center Construction Market by Fire Detection & Suppression to Reach $325.3 Million by 2028.

Data center operators prefer cross-zone detection when implementing spot smoke detection systems. This approach requires the activation of two alarms before any subsequent action, such as opening a pre-action valve or triggering clean agent discharge. Cross-zone detection minimizes the risk of unwarranted discharge of fire suppression systems while maintaining business continuity and avoiding false alarms. Fire and safety codes mandate the installation of detectors beneath the floor or above the ceiling, particularly in the ceiling area where fire-prone components like HVAC piping, electrical feeders, and IT cables are located.

Modular edge data centers' growth is expected to drive further market expansion. Gaseous fire suppression systems are projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, although water-mist systems may see some adoption by a select number of data center operators. Vendors will continue to innovate in the field of fire suppression systems, particularly in terms of extinguishing agents.

Rise in District Heating Concept Boosting Market Opportunities

Europe has witnessed immense growth in its data center ecosystem in recent years. Most data center operators are building massive facilities covering a large area. Data centers are energy-intensive facilities that consume the largest electric power and water quantities.

Data center construction and operations are major contributors to harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, local communities are often against data center construction and commissioning. However, district heating can help address or resolve the issue, as most energy from a data center is emitted as heat. Thus, a 50MW data center can generate 50MW heat distributed to commercial and residential establishments. The data center waste heat utilization in district heating across European data centers has been practiced for over a decade. Distributing waste heat from industrial buildings with residential and commercial requirements in proximity is known as district heating. District heating is generally observed in places with high average annual cold climates. District heating through data center heat waste has been prevalent for over a decade.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Western Europe

Netherlands



The U.K.



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Portugal

Other Western European Countries

Nordics



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland &Iceland

&Iceland Central and Eastern European Countries

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aermec

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Güntner

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

AEON Engineering

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Aurora Group

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Caverion

Coromatic

Collen

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

Etop

Exyte

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Fluor Corporation

Ferrovial

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mace

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

(NWA) NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC

Quark

Ramboll Group

RED

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

TPF Ingénierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Prominent Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Apple

Aruba

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

atNorth

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

China Mobile

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook (Meta)

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain

Hyperco

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

KDDI

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

MTS

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

Neterra

Netia

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

Yondr

New Entrants

ClusterPower

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

