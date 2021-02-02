Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.9 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe cell and gene therapy market report.

The Europe cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the Europe cell and gene therapy market. Most of the raw materials required for the cell and gene therapy are unable to reach the manufacturers. The cell therapy patients and cell donors are not able to access the hospitals, limiting the demand for the cell and gene therapy in Europe . Germany accounted for the largest share with more than 20% in the Europe cell and Gene therapy market. This was due to the increased target population, availability of reimbursements, and innovative payment options for the cell and gene therapies in the country. The oncology segment accounted for largest share with incremental growth of more than USD 1 billion and absolute growth with more than 250% during the forecast period. Based on the end-users segment the hospitals dominated the market with over 50% share and absolute growth of more than 260% and CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period. In the Europe region, the Western European countries with developed healthcare infrastructure and larger availability of the skilled professionals, increased investments by the key vendors have dominated the market compared to the rest of the European countries. Based on the product segment the cell therapy accounted for the largest share, however the gene therapy is expected to dominate in the market in the future, which is growing at a CAGR of over 28%

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-user, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, 19 other vendors, and 12 investigational companies

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-cell-gene-therapy-market-size-analysis

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation

A high potential to treat several chronic diseases, which cannot be effectively treated/cured through conventional methods otherwise, is propelling gene therapies' growth. Gene therapies are regarded as a potential revolution in the health sciences and pharmaceutical fields.

Delivering cell and gene therapies requires specialized facilities, capabilities, and clinician skills. Therefore, manufacturers are working in tandem with chosen treatment centers (hospitals) to establish the protocols and procedures necessary to receive the product and therapies. While cell therapies represent a paradigm shift in treating several incurable, chronic diseases, with durable responses and long-term disease control measures, hospitals appear an ideal location to carry out these procedures.

Oncology accounted for a share of over 30% in 2020. While cancer treatments have evolved and undergone massive developments in recent years, it continues to be one of the deadliest diseases confronted by humans. Traditional cancer therapies have a curative effect in the short term; however, they have side effects, thereby decreasing patients' quality of life.

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Product

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by End-user

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Application

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Dynamics

Cell and gene therapy is revolutionizing the global healthcare segment. Although various new cell and gene therapies are approved, there are various hurdles that limit the penetration of new therapies, such as high cost, multiple regulatory hurdles, and other manufacturing challenges. These cell and gene therapy developers need reliable, efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing services with the flexibility to scale up production as the demand increases. Cell and gene therapy products are very complex, and their manufacturing requires skilled labor, developed infrastructure for limited patients. Such huge investments will affect vendors and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) work with companies to overcome these challenges.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Robust Cell & Gene Therapy Pipeline

Increase in Strategic Acquisitions

Regulatory Support for Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Increasing Demand for CAR-T Therapy in Europe

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Geography

European countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain play a significant role in the cell and gene therapy market. However, clinical trials and the number of manufacturing facilities are increasing slowly in Europe. Europe has become a major R&D destination for many vendors as the funding for cell and gene therapies is increasing across many European countries. Europe stands next to North America in the global cell and gene therapy market. Initially, Europe led the cell and gene therapy market due to first product approvals. France, Germany, and Italy had a greater contribution globally and in Europe. However, from the past decade, the US has competed and increased its market share globally. Europe stands second in the market, with the increasing prevalence of cancer and rare genetic disorders that are not effectively solved by the conventional therapies are increasing in the region. This increased target population is driving the demand for cell and gene therapy in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-cell-gene-therapy-market-size-analysis

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands

Major Vendors

Novartis

Spark Therapeutics

Amgen

Gilead Sciences

Organogenesis

Other Prominent Vendors

APAC Biotech

AVITA Medical

bluebird bio

CHIESI Farmaceutici

CollPlant

CO.DON

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Medipost

NuVasive

Nipro

Orchard Therapeutics

RMS Regenerative Medical System

Orthocell

Osiris Therapeutics

Sibino GeneTech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Terumo

Vericel

Emerging Investigational Vendors In Europe

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AgenTus Therapeutics

Autolus

Cellecits

Celyad

CombiGene

EUKARŸS

Freeline Therapeutics

Innoskel

PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd

SparingVision

uniQure

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence