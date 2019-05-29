Europe Beer Market to Reach $159.69 Bn by 2025 at 1.8% CAGR, Says AMR

Growing number of youth population, significant penetration of on-premise distribution, and increase in number of on-premise distribution channels have fueled the growth of the Europe beer market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Europe Beer Market by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, and Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), and Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report provides an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, viable scenario, competitive landscape, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the Europe beer market was estimated at $138.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $159.69 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018–2025.

Growing number of youth population, significant penetration of on-premise distribution, and increase in number of on-premise distribution channels have fueled the growth of the Europe beer market. On the other hand, volatile raw materials prices, excessive taxation and excise duties, and impact assessment hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the introduction of organic alcoholic beverages is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

The lager segment to lead the trail-

Based on type, the lager segment contributed to more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lion's share through 2018–2025. Growing acceptance rate of lager beer by consumers over other types of beer has accelerated the growth. Furthermore, the majority of the companies dealing in the beer market prefer manufacturing lager as it offers high returns on investment. The malt segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.0% during the period. The fact that malt is loaded with B-vitamins, lots of minerals, and some fiber as well as protein has worked as the main driving factor.

The macro-brewery segment to rule the roost-

Based on production, the macro-brewery segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths nearly half of the total market. Changing taste of customers toward other alcoholic drinks such as cider, wine, and spirits to enjoy different variety of flavors has driven the growth. The micro-brewery segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

U.K. to dominate the market-

Based on region, the U.K. segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2025. Increase in per capita alcohol consumption and wavering consumer preferences have spurred the growth. Also, consumers' demand for a variety of beers with innovative flavors has heightened the growth yet more. The same region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.0% during the study period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading market players including Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, United Breweries Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Carlsberg Group, and Squatters Pub. These players have adhered to various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a strong foothold in the market.

SOURCE Allied Market Research