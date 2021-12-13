Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 1,810.7 Million by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market was valued at US$ 1,413.3 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market:

The demand for bag in box packaging in Europe is expected to be driven by rising e-commerce sales. In recent years, there has been an incredible increase in the number of internet shoppers in Europe. For instance according to the 2021 European E-Commerce Report, ecommerce sales in Europe continued to grow in 2020. Due to Covid-19, ecommerce market has increased by 10% as compared to 2019. Due to the increasing number of users, e-commerce companies have had to deal with massive surges during peak shopping seasons. As a result, e-commerce companies are relied heavily on bag in box packaging such as corrugated boxes, which allow them to have any shape they want while maintaining to standard sizes. Moreover, for more fragile and premium products, the companies apply additional inside protection within the box. Another developing trend in Europe bag in box packaging market include increasing use of environmentally friendly packaging. One of the key factors driving the expansion of Europe bag in box packaging market is the increasing need for environmentally safer and sustainable packaging.

Key Market Takeaways:

Europe bag in box packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.22% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Major companies in the Europe bag in box packaging market are employing various business strategies such as new product launches to get a competitive edge in the market, and this is expected to fuel growth of the Europe bag in box packaging market. For instance In September 2019, In response to increased e-commerce demand for laundry detergents and other consumer retail products, the Rapak subsidiary of DS Smith PLC developed a robust bag-in-box solution for liquid detergents. Biaxially oriented nylon (BON) lamination provides a good barrier and strong puncture resistance in this particularly developed bag-in-box unit.

The increasing demand for bag-in-box packaging solutions among wine packaging companies is one of the major growth drivers for the Europe bag in box packaging market. Due to the multiple advantages that bag-in-box packaging offers over bottle packaging including eco-friendly and flexible packaging, wine producers in Europe and North America are rapidly switching to bag-in-box packaging.

Major players operating in the Europe bag in box packaging market include Smurfit Kappa, Optopack Ltd., Amcor plc, Montibox, Aran Packaging, Liquibox, Peak Liquid Packaging, DS Smith, Graficas Digraf Sl, and Goglio SpA etc.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market, By Capacity:

Less than 1 Liter

1 to 5 Liters

6 to 10 Liters

11 to 15 Liters

More than 15 Liters

Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market, By Material Type:

Barrier



Corrugated Box

Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market, By Barrier:

Aluminum



Metalized PET



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol



Polyamide



Others (PDVC, metalized PP)

Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market, By End User:

Food & Beverage



Industrial



Household & Personal Care

