Europe Agriculture Equipment Market is Expected to Reach About EUR 39 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

It is expected that by the year ending 2023, harvesting equipment will register a CAGR of approximately 6.6% during the forecast period 2018-2023 whereas on the other hand, tractors market is likely to experience limited growth in the near future.

Precision farming as well as digital farming have been gaining traction in multiple European countries and are likely to contribute towards future demand both in terms of revenue and total number of units. These techniques help in remote monitoring and establish control of cultivation processes and also record data related to it.

Increased integration of advanced technologies in farm-based equipment is leading to a rise in demand for modern farm equipment.

In the upcoming years, the market growth is expected to be fueled by rising demand and price increment of agriculture produce, better regulatory framework, and rise towards adoption of mechanization such as agricultural robots.

Growth within Europe agricultural equipment industry in future shall be assisted by growth in population, higher demand for agricultural produce and rise in farm area under crop production. Countries such as Germany, UK, Poland, Spain and others are expected to cater to a large proportion of the growing population due to the expandable arable land available the country. Some of the most produced crops within European region include maize, soybean, wheat, seed cotton and sorghum which will continue to expand the agricultural market.

Expected Rise in Farm Machinery Manufactured with the Incorporation of Advanced Technology: Along with the increase in farm productivity, an anticipated demand is expected out of more efficient and equipped farm machines. This is further encouraging equipment manufacturers to integrate advanced technology in their machines which would help farmers reduce fatigue and time in doing farming activities. Products such as ground-based sensors, autonomous tractors, flying drones aid farmers produce food at a lower cost. Additionally, adoption of GPS software products and tractors equipped with Telematics are anticipated to spur sales of agriculture machinery over the forecast years. Apart from that, precision farming technologies including Galileo, Automated steering systems, Geo-mapping sensors which help in evaluating the soil health and environmental factors for farmers in different areas to grow their crop successfully are expected to create a positive impact on market demand. There is an anticipation that the use of agrochemical products such as pesticides and insecticides will increase to protect crops from worms and insects.

Increasing Government Initiatives: The governments in European Countries have given support to farmers in the form of subsidies and loans to encourage them to invest in new agricultural equipments to increase farm productivity and meet consumer demand for agricultural output. A major portion of the EU'S budget i.e. approximately 36.0% has been allocated towards agriculture in order to support EU and provide its farmers to produce high quality food. Majority of the EU countries are also likely to experience an increase in the research funding and thereby, the research conducted in agriculture to undertake digital technology in farming.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 – By Type (Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment, Haymaking Equipment, Crop Protection Equipment, Transport and Handling Equipments and Other Agricultural Equipment); and By Major Countries (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Poland, Spain and Others)" believe that focusing towards incorporating new and advanced technologies in the machines, sale of high efficiency combine harvesters, manufacturing fuel efficient equipment, providing after sales and financial services and focusing towards an extensive distribution network are some of the factors which are collectively going to help the market register a positive CAGR of 4.3% in terms of sales value of agriculture equipment within Europe during the forecasted period 2019–2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Agriculture Equipment

Tractors



>300 HP





250-300 HP





200-250 HP





180-200 HP





150-180 HP





120-150 HP





100-120 HP





80-99 HP





50-79 HP





<= 49 HP



Harvesting Equipment



Self- Propelled Forage Harvester





Root Crop Harvester





Combine Harvester





Other Harvesting Machines (Potato harvesters, Mechanical Forage Harvesters and Grape harvesters)



Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment



Haymaking Equipment



Mounted or Trailed Mowers





Other Haymaking Equipment



Crop Protection Equipment



Sprayers ( Mounted or Trailed)





Other Crop Protection Sprayers





Portable Sprayers ( With or Without Sprayers)



Transporting and Handling Equipment



Other Agricultural Equipment (Precision agricultural equipment, electronic devices and IT-related equipment, dairy equipment, livestock equipment, garden machinery, irrigation equipment & parts and accessories of agricultural machinery)

By Countries

Italy



Germany



UK



France



Spain



Poland



Others ( Austria , Belgium , Sweden and Romania )

and

Existing Agricultural Equipment Companies



New Market Entrants- Domestic OEMs



New Market Entrants- Foreign OEMs



Agricultural Equipment Financing Companies



Government Bodies



Investors & Venture Capital Firms



Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers



Agricultural Equipment Distributors



Agricultural Equipment Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

John Deere

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Claas

Kubota

Kuhn

Other Players (Iseki, SLH, Mercedes Benz , Landini, Belarus , Antonio Carraro , JCB Fastrac, Rigitrac, Lindner, Shibaura, Overige, Daedon, Hurlimann, Tumosan and Ursus)

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Introduction

Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Size, 2013-2018

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation, 2014-2018

Trade Scenario in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

Regulatory Framework in the European Agriculture Equipment Market

Customer Profiles in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

Snapshot of Europe Agriculture Second-hand Equipment Market

Snapshot of Rental Space in European Agriculture Equipments Market

Comparative Landscape in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations for Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

Country Profiles in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/agriculture-equipment/europe-agriculture-equipments-market/214918-104.html

Other Related Reports:

Brazil Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 - By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and By Region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Brazil's Agricultural Equipment Market including market evolution, overview, genesis, value chain, trade scenario, market size, market segmentations, competition scenario and others. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the sales volume of agricultural equipment, best sellers and price points. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation by product type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and by Region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast). The tractor market is further split on the basis of horse power for 2018 volume sales. The report also covers snapshots on aftermarket services extended in Brazil. Competitive landscape of major players including John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Case IH, Agrale, Stara, Kuhn and Semeato have been compiled including overview, management, business strategies, distribution network, manufacturing, best products, recent products, financing and after sales care. The report also covers future industry analysis by sales volume, future market segmentation, growth opportunities, customer profiling (decision making parameters & pain points), price range, government regulations and analyst recommendations.

South Africa Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2025-By Product Type (Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming and Others); By Domestic Sales and Import; By Region (Free State, Mpumalanga, Kwa Zulu Natal and others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of South Africa's Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming Equipment Market including market evolution, overview, genesis, market size and market segmentations. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the sales volume and revenue over the period, 2012-2025. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by product type, by domestic sales & imports and by region) and various snapshot including major product features, agriculture equipment rentals space, second hand sales market, equipment financing, aftermarket services and others. Competitive landscape of major players including Falcon Equipment, Bell Equipment, Radium Engineering, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Landini, Case IH, CLAAS, ARGO (PTY) Limited, BHBW (PTY) Limited and Northmec have been extensively covered mentioning company overview, major business strategies, USP, distribution network, after sales services, financials and various other parameters. The report also covers future industry analysis (by sales volume and revenue), future market segmentation, SWOT analysis, growth opportunities, upcoming trends, government regulations and analyst recommendations. The report is useful for existing agricultural equipment companies, potential entrants, investors and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

