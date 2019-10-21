Europe 5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $27.74 Billion by 2026 at 96.2% CAGR: AMR

Availability of M2M/IoT connections and surge in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe facilitate the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing, and Self-Organizing Network), Chipset Type (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and FPGA), and Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the Europe 5G infrastructure industry generated nearly $147.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Availability of M2M/IoT connections and surge in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe facilitate the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market. However, slow pace of digitization in Europe hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in government initiatives for development of smart cities create new opportunities in the industry.

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6078

SDN & NFV segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on network technology, the SDN & NFV segment contributed the highest market share in the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its ability to minimize hardware constraints. On the other hand, the self-organizing network segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 108.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to considerable requirements for increased mobile data transfer rate.

ASIC segment to maintain its highest position by 2026

Based on chipset type, the ASIC segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its highest position by 2026. This is due to its high efficiency in providing single application. However, the FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 100.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to availability of extensive solutions regarding FPGA devices, configurable, ready-to-use IP cores, and advanced software for markets and applications.

Germany to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on region, Germany accounted for the major market share, contributing for nearly one-fourth of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom that won 5G spectrum block auction. On the other hand, Sweden is expected to register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 115.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the presence of one of the highest telecom equipment supplier Ericsson.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6078

Leading Market Players

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Vodafone PLC

Orange Labs

NTT Corporation

IBM Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Corporation

CISCO

Interdigital Communication

Alcatel Lucent

Siemens

ATOS Spain SA

Orion Innovations

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $ 58,174.6 Million by 2025

5G Chipsets Market Expected to Reach $22,929.0 Million by 2026

4G Equipment Market Expected to Reach $185,050.8 Million By 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research