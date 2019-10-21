Europe 5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $27.74 Billion by 2026 at 96.2% CAGR: AMR
21 Oct, 2019, 13:50 BST
Availability of M2M/IoT connections and surge in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe facilitate the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market
PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing, and Self-Organizing Network), Chipset Type (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and FPGA), and Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the Europe 5G infrastructure industry generated nearly $147.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Availability of M2M/IoT connections and surge in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe facilitate the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market. However, slow pace of digitization in Europe hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in government initiatives for development of smart cities create new opportunities in the industry.
SDN & NFV segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period
Based on network technology, the SDN & NFV segment contributed the highest market share in the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its ability to minimize hardware constraints. On the other hand, the self-organizing network segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 108.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to considerable requirements for increased mobile data transfer rate.
ASIC segment to maintain its highest position by 2026
Based on chipset type, the ASIC segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its highest position by 2026. This is due to its high efficiency in providing single application. However, the FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 100.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to availability of extensive solutions regarding FPGA devices, configurable, ready-to-use IP cores, and advanced software for markets and applications.
Germany to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period
Based on region, Germany accounted for the major market share, contributing for nearly one-fourth of the total share of the Europe 5G infrastructure market in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom that won 5G spectrum block auction. On the other hand, Sweden is expected to register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 115.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the presence of one of the highest telecom equipment supplier Ericsson.
Leading Market Players
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Ericsson
- Nokia Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Vodafone PLC
- Orange Labs
- NTT Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
- Fujitsu Corporation
- CISCO
- Interdigital Communication
- Alcatel Lucent
- Siemens
- ATOS Spain SA
- Orion Innovations
