Eurocine Vaccines presented at BOS Virtual 2021

08 Jul, 2021, 14:19 BST
STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 July 2021, CEO Hans Arwidsson gave a presentation at BOS, Biotech Outsourcing Strategies, Virtual 2021, which is an event arranged by Bio2Business Ltd., London. The event, which took place between 29 June and 1 July, brought together stakeholders in pharmaceutical outsourcing to share experiences and develop new business relationships.
The presentation, where CEO Hans Arwidsson described the development of a chlamydia vaccine, had the title "Build a fruitful relationship in BioTech - A case of how to create a successful outsourcing partnership between a vaccine developer and a CDMO, Eurocine Vaccines, and Biovian", and was held together with Magnus Gustafsson, Biovian.
Read more about the presentation =>
CONTACT:
Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA
CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com
+46 70 634 0171
