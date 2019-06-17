Euro Media Group Reinforces Its Italian and European Outside Broadcast Activities With the Acquisition of Global Production

This acquisition is part of the EMG's strategy to consolidate its business in the very fragmented Italian market, as well as to expand its range of production capacities and services thus enabling the Group to better cover major events at a global level. EMG will rely on the experience and expertise of the current Global Production management team to continue developing the business with the support of the Group.

Patrick van den Berg, co-CEO of EMG, said: "We are excited to welcome Global Production and its very talented and respected team into the Euro Media Group. In the continuity of the acquisition of Telegenic in the UK early 2019, this transaction showcases our ability to attract successful companies into the Group as we look to grow our business. It fully supports our international growth strategy, particularly our ambition to consolidate our position in markets with strong potential through both organic growth and acquisitions."

Stefano Bianco and Davide Furlan, Global Production's key shareholders and senior management, said: "We are pleased that Global Production will join EMG. We are now in a good position to continue to expand our business with the support of a leading European player. Global Production had other proposals for aggregation from other international groups, but after careful evaluation of the various business projects the choice was EMG. That's why we feel strongly motivated and we decided to stay in the company being convinced that both our companies have the people and talent to make this operation a real success."

About Euro Media Group:

Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcasting and audio-visual services within the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. New-media driven, Euro Media Group is a valued partner for major international events, including sporting (Tour de France, Ryder Cup, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships and Formula One, …), live shows (Eurovision, MTV Awards, BRIT Awards and Royal Events …) and entertainment-based shows (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor…). Euro Media Group has a diverse range of studios and one of the largest fleet of mobile trucks in Europe.

