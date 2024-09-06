Eureka Unveils the J15 Pro Ultra at IFA 2024 - Featuring the Industry's First Self-Cleaning Base Station and Active Detangling Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a week after unveiling the E20 Plus, Eureka has made waves at IFA 2024 with the launch of its flagship robot vacuum of 2024, the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra. Equipped with the industry's first self-cleaning base station and active detangling technology, 16,200 Pa powerful suction, and exceptional edge cleaning performance, the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra is set to make cleaning much easier.

Industry's First Self-Cleaning Base Station

Eureka J15 Pro Ultra

The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra stands out by featuring the industry's first self-cleaning base station. In the past, while the base station could clean the robot, the tray of the base was often neglected, allowing dirt to accumulate and reducing the effectiveness of mop cleaning. The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra ingeniously includes a tray scraper, a debris collection area, and a separate tray debris collecting channel inside the base station. After each mop cleaning, a built-in scraper removes debris from the cleaning tray and pushes it to the collection area. Once there, the debris will be dried thoroughly and collected into the dust bag during the next cleaning cycle, making manual cleaning a thing of the past.

Industry's First Active Detangling Technology

Beyond its self-cleaning capabilities, the J15 Pro Ultra introduces Eureka's exclusive FlexiRazorTM technology. This feature addresses one of robot vacuum users' most common frustrations: hair tangling. FlexiRazorTM employs high-density blades that vibrate 400 times per minute, cutting the hair with a 4 mm amplitude. According to SGS certifications, this ensures that hair tangling is reduced by up to 99%*, allowing users to enjoy a hassle-free cleaning experience without the need for frequent manual maintenance.

*The data provided is based on tests conducted by SGS Lab, and actual performance may vary.

Powerful Suction Meets Exceptional Edge Cleaning

Performance is at the heart of the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra, which is most evident in its suction power. Boasting an impressive 16,200 Pa vacuum suction, the J15 Pro Ultra achieves a household debris removal rate of 99%*

*The data provided is based on tests conducted by Eureka Lab and actual performance may vary.

Additionally, the J15 Pro Ultra is equipped with the ScrubExtend mop extension technology. Traditional robot vacuums often struggle with cleaning close to walls and furniture edges, leaving dirt and debris behind. The ScrubExtend system extends the mop when the vacuum detects corners or obstacles, ensuring that even the hardest-to-reach areas receive a thorough clean. The technology's effectiveness has been validated by TÜV Rheinland, which confirmed a 98.95%* edge coverage rate and an edge extension distance of just 1.36 mm.

*The data provided is based on tests conducted by TÜV Rheinland and actual performance may vary.

Price and Availability:

The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra will be available in France, Italy, Germany, and Spain starting in late September 2024. Following its European release, the J15 Pro Ultra is scheduled to launch in the United States in November 2024.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

