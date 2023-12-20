Eunisell Receives Award from Shell as Oilfield Chemical Providers on Bonga FPSO

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eunisell Limited, a leading global specialty chemicals company, is pleased to announce it has received a prestigious award from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited for its exceptional provision of production chemicals on the Bonga Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading ("FPSO") vessel.

The distinguished 2023 honour from Shell commended Eunisell for its outstanding dedication to safety and consistency, acknowledging the Company's exceptional service delivery to the Bonga FPSO, one of the largest FPSOs in the world.

Eunisell designs, develops and markets specialty chemicals and is dedicated to elevating standards in the industry. The Company has been supplying oilfield production chemicals to industry majors such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Total and Shell for almost three decades. This prestigious award serves as a testament to Eunisell's enduring commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and services across a diverse range of industries.

Located in the Gulf of Guinea, the Bonga Field covers approximately 60km2 and began producing oil and gas in 2005. It was Nigeria's first deep-water development in water depths over 1,000 metres and in February 2023 hit the one-billion-barrel oil export mark.

Chika Ikenga, Managing Director of Eunisell, commented: "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from Shell, a strong endorsement of the world class service we provide at Eunisell, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with them at the Bonga Field.

"As a leading provider of chemicals and oil and gas solutions, Eunisell has a renowned reputation and firmly established position in the sector. Our proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to global organisations attests to our industry leadership. Positioned at the forefront, we are not only well-equipped to expand our presence in Africa but are also poised for significant global growth. We enter 2024 with great confidence and are excited to grow the business in line with our ambition to become a global leader in the industry."

With a diverse clientele spanning the African continent, Eunisell, established in 1996, has steadily expanded its footprint across the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. Additionally, the Company has provided Chemical solutions to the food and beverage, personal and homecare solutions, lubricant and aluminium can processing industries.

About Eunisell Limited

Eunisell Chemicals is a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, supplying key products and solutions to a wide base of customers operating in Africa. Our Vision is to be the leading Chemicals and Engineering Solutions Provider in Africa. We are Africa's leading additive supplier and one of the biggest independent chemical companies operating in the region. We commenced full operations in 1996 and we have grown to offer a full range of technical services to complement our wide range of speciality products. We will continue to invest and expand our services to the wider region and broaden our customer base. To learn more, visit https://eunisell.com/about-us/