ETQ Updates Cloud-Native Reliance QMS with Customer-Driven Features and Functionality

New Capabilities Strengthen Visibility, Usability, Performance for Manufacturers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon , has launched a new version of its award-winning ETQ Reliance NXG quality management system (QMS). The new features and functionality are designed to boost the user experience for end-users and strengthen the usability and performance for administrators and designers.





The new version of ETQ Reliance NXG features an enhanced user interface design that makes it easier for users to view and intuitively navigate the system, as well as new functionality to provide advanced messaging and guidance to users within the system.

"With valuable input from our customers, we are able to deliver the most advanced, intuitive, flexible, and seamless experiences for the designers, administrators and users of ETQ Reliance," said Jamie Fernandes, Chief Product Officer, ETQ. "This most recent version of the platform reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, enabled by listening closely to our customers so that we can deliver the features and functionality they need to ensure enterprise-wide quality and safety in their operations."

ETQ has also added new capabilities and service enhancements to enable designers and administrators to make platform configuration easier and provided an enhanced ability to view and filter visibility rules across all elements, forms and applications in its customers' globally dispersed environments.

About Reliance NXG

Reliance NXG is a comprehensive, cloud-native, analytics-driven quality management system for quality-centric customers in manufacturing, life sciences, electronics, food and beverage, automotive, aerospace, and more than a dozen additional industries. The solution is a fully multi-tenant SaaS offering that delivers the limitless power of cloud-native technology to accelerate and elevate quality processes and reduce risk for companies.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

