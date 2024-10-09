ETQ Launches AI-Based Predictive Quality Analytics Solution

ETQ Reliance eQMS Brings Actionable AI Insights for Early Detection and Resolution of Manufacturing Production Issues with a partnership with Acerta Analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today launched the ETQ Reliance® Predictive Quality Analytics solution, bringing a new level of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics to its ETQ quality management system (QMS). The solution enables automated, early detection and proactive resolution to prevent manufacturing problems, limit production variation, speed decision making, deliver prescriptive solutions to supply chain issues and boost overall delivered quality.

By extending proactive quality management to the shop floor, organizations can boost quality, innovation across the product manufacturing process – enabling product optimizations and continuous improvement.

ETQ has partnered with Acerta Analytics, a developer of predictive quality analytics software for manufacturers, to integrate Acerta LinePulse, an AI and machine learning-based solution, with ETQ Reliance. The partnership will allow ETQ and Acerta customers to benefit from a predictive, closed loop quality system that marries real-time data analysis with advanced quality workflows.

"Today's manufacturers worry about the performance of their plants, how to ensure operational efficiency, meet compliance requirements and manage risk, all while preserving innovation, ensuring on-time delivery of quality products to their customers," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO of ETQ. "Heavy on their minds is the possibility of product recalls. In fact, in a recent ETQ Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing survey 73% of respondents said they had a product recall in the last five years, and 48% said there have been more recalls than there were five years ago. The ETQ Reliance Predictive Quality solution combines AI technology and expert human knowledge to help identify production problems sooner and resolve them faster to avoid costly, brand-damaging recalls and other quality issues."

"We're pleased to be partnering with ETQ. Coupled with Acerta's long-standing history of providing AI solutions to large automotive manufacturers, together we will now deliver insights to manufacturers that help them predict and resolve issues with real-time analysis of their shop-floor data, and expert feedback from ETQ Reliance users," said Greta Cutulenco, Co-founder and CEO, Acerta Analytics. "Our combined solution helps manufacturers work quickly and efficiently to prevent scrap and rework and manage critical quality events."

ETQ Reliance Quality Analytics

The ETQ Reliance Quality Analytics solution is an AI-driven Predictive Quality Analytics (PQA) application that ingests data from the shop floor via the Acerta LinePulse application. Acerta LinePulse predicts the likelihood of upcoming defects and integrates with the ETQ Reliance QMS to accelerate root cause analysis and speed-to-resolution while also improving predictive algorithms. This early detection and intervention can make a drastic positive impact on critical production KPIs such as scrap and rework, "first time right," stable production and others.

The solution brings actionable AI to the shop floor by sending early warning alerts when a manufacturing process is at risk of producing defects. These alerts create a quality event in ETQ Reliance so that users can investigate the nature of the alert, determine the resolution to resolve the issue, and return feedback to Acerta LinePulse. By keeping humans in the loop with AI-driven predictive capabilities, customers can reduce field service costs, customer complaints, safety incidents, warranty claims and recalls downstream, while helping product designers, manufacturing engineers and supply chain managers ensure better inputs to the manufacturing process. By reducing the time, it takes to address manufacturing challenges, companies can reduce the number of potential escapes and limit their recall exposure.

The feedback sent from ETQ Reliance to Acerta LinePulse causes the predictive algorithms to continuously learn, and become more effective, accurate over time. Consistently improving predictions using real-time data help make better decisions faster.

Acerta LinePulse brings additional features that improve shop-floor decision making, such as automated root cause analysis and advanced capability monitoring.

Key Features/Benefits:

Manufacturing-specific data ingestion : Collect, analyze and visualize manufacturing data from different sources all in one place, including process data from sensors, environmental data from inside the plant, test results, and quality inspection data.

: Collect, analyze and visualize manufacturing data from different sources all in one place, including process data from sensors, environmental data from inside the plant, test results, and quality inspection data. Advanced data analysis : Designed for quality engineers and line operators; no in-house data science expertise is required.

: Designed for quality engineers and line operators; no in-house data science expertise is required. Predictive monitoring and alerts : Get alerted about potential quality issues before they occur from the areas of production that make the most impact.

: Get alerted about potential quality issues before they occur from the areas of production that make the most impact. Automated root cause analysis : Generate a prioritized list of the most influential signals related to a failed quality inspection or test within minutes.

The ETQ Reliance Quality Analytics solution is available immediately and will be sold direct by ETQ, Acerta and other ETQ resellers to both new and existing ETQ Reliance NXG customers.

ETQ Reliance NXG is a comprehensive, cloud-native, analytics-driven quality management system for quality-centric customers in manufacturing, life sciences, electronics, food and beverage, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. The solution is a fully multi-tenant SaaS offering that delivers the limitless power of cloud-native technology to accelerate and elevate quality processes and reduce risk for companies.

Hexagon MI's Sixth Sense Program and Acerta

Acerta is a member of Hexagon's Sixth Sense accelerator program launched in January 2022 to assist manufacturing companies by providing them with access to Hexagon's extensive resources. The program is an open innovation platform that connects companies to address global challenges through manufacturing innovation.

About Acerta

Forged from industrial experience and driven by data science, Acerta helps discrete manufacturers get value out of their manufacturing data. Its ML/AI-powered software enables companies to make the right decisions fast, optimize production, and reduce the costs of poor quality. Acerta translates complex product data into actionable insights.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

Click here to download a copy of ETQ's recent industry report: "The Pulse of Quality in Manufacturing 2024."

