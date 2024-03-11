ETQ Expands Real-Time Document Collaboration, Adds Broader Data Collection Features to ETQ Reliance NXG Cloud-Native Quality Management System

New Features, Functionality Advance the Flexibility, Efficiency of ETQ Reliance For Customers Across Key Manufacturing Sectors

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced the latest release of the ETQ Reliance® NXG quality management system (QMS). New capabilities include real-time document collaboration using Microsoft 365, expanded data collection capabilities and user interface features that make it easier for customers to configure the solution for a better user experience.

"Our customers are our greatest resource for continuous innovation and product inspiration, and this latest version of ETQ Reliance NXG is no exception," said Jamie Fernandes, Chief Product Officer, ETQ. "Listening closely to them, we've expanded the capabilities of our award-winning cloud-native QMS to make it more configurable, scalable and collaborative. This new release further demonstrates why so many companies choose ETQ to reduce their cost of quality and drive continuous improvement across their manufacturing ecosystem."

Expanded Document Collaboration with Microsoft 365

The most recent version of ETQ Reliance NXG allows users to create, edit and collaborate in real-time on Microsoft 365 Word documents through the ETQ Reliance interface. This capability is ideal for quality teams that require multiple co-editors during any phase of a document's lifecycle. The collaboration interface, secured by ETQ Reliance user access rules and workflow approval cycles, provides all the familiar Microsoft 365 Word document editing tools for an intuitive user experience. ETQ Reliance also offers similar Google Doc collaboration capabilities.

Robust Data Collection via Depositor User Access

A new feature available for ETQ Reliance NXG, Depositor User Access, makes capturing data for complaints handling, quality events, safety reporting and other use cases easy and accessible. It offers a secure way to collect form submissions from external "depositors" such as suppliers, customers, shop floor workers and other stakeholders without needing authentication or access to the ETQ Reliance platform. Depositor User Access enables customers to configure how they want submission documents routed into their workflow.

Expanded Support for Global Users

In the latest software release, ETQ extends localization and non-English language support capability to its ETQ Mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android. Customers can configure the ETQ Reliance web application and now the mobile app to support English, French, German, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese, as well as two new languages, Japanese and Korean. These continued language and localization enhancements help companies scale their global QMS deployment more effectively.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

