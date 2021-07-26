eToro & The TIE Highlight the Importance of Investor Sentiment in its Latest Crypto Market Report Titled "The True Value of Influence"

Designed to be a critical tool for investors, the report helps navigate through information overload in today's always-on digital world.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the world's leading social investment network, released its Q2 2021 report, produced in partnership with The TIE, a leading provider of alternative data for digital assets. The True Value of Influence looks at two highly relevant and timely topics to arm investors with critical knowledge to help long-term decision-making.

First, the report explores The Bottom Line Influence of YouTube Influencers and looks at data from an analysis of the top 100 crypto YouTubers to show their overall contribution to market sentiment. Next Moving the Crypto Markets with Tweets follows the tweets of Elon Musk and Michael Saylor throughout the second quarter of 2021. It demonstrates the impact both had on the sentiment and price of two prominent crypto assets, bitcoin and dogecoin.

"Investors today are facing information overload. Crypto is a new asset class, so besides understanding what function and role the new assets play, they must also make sense of the overwhelming volume of information available and understand which sources matter most and why," said Guy Hirsch, US Managing Director at eToro. "This was especially apparent over the last quarter, when the crypto markets experienced a high level of volatility and we saw the power of retail investors in the market. So we worked with our partners at The TIE to create a helpful tool for crypto asset investors that looks below the surface of two critical themes."

The report is separated into the following three sections:

Sentiment Meets Price Volatility in Q2: This intro section shows investors how a global research organization analyzes sentiment to understand what role it plays in crypto asset pricing. The Bottom Line Influence of YouTube Influencers: A deep analysis of the Top 100 Youtube influencers helps investors understand how influential individuals impact the market and their role as leading and lagging indicators. Moving the Crypto Markets with Tweets: The final section tells the story of the first half of 2021 through the tweets of 2 highly influential individuals and looks at how they impacted market price and sentiment.

"Q2 2021 was defined by extreme highs and lows, regular market swings of +/-10%, and overall volatility," said Joshua Frank, CEO of The TIE. "Behind the scenes volumes of data look at the role key influencers played in driving volatility, and why it's important to consider multiple sources of information before making an investment."

The True Value of Influence is available for download here: https://www.etoro.com/en-us/crypto/quarterly-report/

