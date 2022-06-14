ETL becomes Lexica as it unveils new strategy for growth

The move comes as the company confirms its twin focus on the health and life sciences sectors whose links, it says, are accelerating, both virtually and physically: in fact, Lexica predicts these sectors will share integrated hubs in all major cities within the next twenty years.

The ambitious strategy will see Lexica further develop its existing services in seven priority growth areas: strategic planning services for life sciences as well as health; sustainability; data analytics; built asset life cycle; transition; digital; large healthcare programme and project management.

The new name and more contemporary look come at a particularly confident and forward-focused point in the company's evolution – and there is a story behind both.

Tina Nolan, Managing Director, Lexica explained that the company took 'lexicon', meaning specialism-specific language, and pluralised it to reflect Lexica's two specialisms. Its new logo has been designed to represent the interlocking nature of healthcare and life sciences and can also be seen as quotation marks to reflect "opening up conversations", which, she says, are where her team excels.

"We're a purpose-driven organisation, proud of our NHS roots and committed to contributing to better health, and that's an important part of why both clients and colleagues work with us," she explains.

"There is a natural, symbiotic link between life sciences and health – and our role is knowing both and strengthening effective collaboration between the two, both digitally and physically.

"But there is more than just synergy between the health and life sciences sectors: they will increasingly develop in tandem, in terms of both physical and digital co-location. It's a global trend, in the interests of both research and delivery of healthcare, and accelerated by Covid, that our teams understand incredibly well.

"Lexica reflects our offer of specialist knowledge and understanding how to help our clients across both sectors to deliver meaningful health outcomes, and so will allow us to define ourselves clearly as we grow."

Tina is also keen to point out that the rebrand also provides an opportunity to further develop the company culture.

"This isn't just about appearances or how we look to the outside world," she explains.

"It also gives us a platform to continue developing our company culture together with our people, which is already significant in attracting both clients and recruits. Our people tell us they are proud to work for us and value how they can develop with us while doing important work and giving back, both through our contribution to the NHS and our support of health-related charities.

"Continuing to attract the best experts is critical as we pursue this ambitious growth with a clear market focus and a robust plan to grow Lexica."

About Lexica

Lexica is a leading specialist consultancy, supporting health and life sciences organisations in the UK and internationally with the planning, delivery and continuous improvement of their services now and into the future.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), formed in 2013, the company is based in London and Oxford with hubs in Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester and Dublin. Its services include strategy and planning; property consultancy; cost management; project management; programme management; net zero transition; and infrastructure solutions.

Its current and past clients and projects include major UK and international academic health organisations and networks such as King's Health Partners, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Qatar-based Hamad Medical Corporation. The team has also worked with major research institutions including The Pirbright Institute and Harwell Science and Innovation campus and on DEFRA's Science Capability in Animal Health (SCAH) programme.

Lexica is a corporate member of the Association for Project Management (APM) and is regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

For more information visit www.lexica.co.uk.



Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838302/ETL_becomes_Lexica.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838296/Lexica_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lexica