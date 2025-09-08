Etiya Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

ISTANBUL, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etiya, a leading software company providing CX focused AI-driven BSS solutions, today announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. We believe that this recognition highlights Etiya's commitment to enabling intelligent, agile, and personalized operations for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant helps communications service providers identify and evaluate AI vendors for their customer and business operations. It will guide CSP CIOs and technology leaders toward the right AI vendor choices in a rapidly evolving market."

Etiya was positioned for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Etiya is driven by a robust AI-powered BSS portfolio integrating Agentic AI, digital twins, workflow automation, and real-time personalization.

"We feel that this recognition marks a defining moment in our global journey. To us, it affirms that our AI-native architecture, built to empower next-gen telcos, is now evaluated alongside the industry's most transformative technologies," said Aslan Doğan, Founding Partner & CEO. "In our opinion, being named in the Magic Quadrant is not just validation, it's a statement of intent. We believe we're shaping the AI-powered evolution of CX in telecom, not by following trends, but by defining what comes next."

Etiya's AI capabilities are deployed across CSP domains such as churn prediction, dynamic pricing, cross-sell optimization, and AI-powered customer support, delivering measurable impact through automation and intelligence.

For more information about Etiya's solutions, visit www.etiya.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

*Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Etiya

Etiya, a leading software company founded in 2004, boasts over 1600 employees across 3 continents and 7 countries. Etiya provides innovative products focused on agility and flexibility through microservices-based architecture and DevOps methodology. Specializing in customer experience-centric and AI-driven digital transformation, Etiya's offerings span various sectors globally, including telecom, automotive, finance, and retail. Etiya prides itself on delivering rapid digital readiness and product delivery for its customers.

