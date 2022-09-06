Ethylene Carbonate Market worth $901 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethylene Carbonate Market is expected to grow from USD 473 million in 2022 to USD 901 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7%, during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the ethylene carbonate industry include its increasing demand from the Asia Pacific and growing consumption in various applications such as lithium battery electrolytes, lubricants, coatings, and plasticizers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229766138

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ethylene Carbonate Market"

260 – Tables

40 – Figures

224 – Pages

Liquid form ethylene carbonate to overtake the lead in the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period

The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on form into solid and liquid. The liquid segment accounted for the smaller share of the market in 2021. However, it is going to overtake the lead during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing demand from various applications including battery electrolytes, solvents, chemical intermediates, among others. Ethylene carbonate in liquid form is extensively used in these applications to cater end use industries such as automotive, medical, chemical, and industrial. These factors are expected to drive the demand for liquid ethylene carbonate during the forecast period.

Lithium battery electrolytes to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period

The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on application into lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. The lithium battery electrolytes segment is projected to hold the largest share by 2027. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing sales of electric vehicles across the globe. According to International Energy Agency, the global sales of electric vehicles have doubled in 2021 as compared to 2020. A similar growth trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, driving the demand for battery electrolytes, and in turn of ethylene carbonate.

Automotive end-use industry segment to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period

The market has been segmented based on the end-use industry into automotive, industrial, medical, oil & gas, personal care & hygiene, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to increase in sales of vehicles, especially EVs. For instance, in Europe, the sales of electric vehicles in 2021 increased by 66% year-on-year, accounting for 2.3 million cars. Ethylene carbonate finds application in production of automotive lubricants, in protective surface coatings, and in lithium batteries as an electrolyte. Furthermore, light-weighting trend has expanded the demand of various plastics, including polycarbonate in vehicle body manufacture, leading to increasing uptake of ethylene carbonate as a plasticizer. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229766138

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market size in the global ethylene carbonate industry during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the rising demand for ethylene carbonate applications from various end-use industries, including industrial, automotive, and oil & gas. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies for electric vehicles, and low labor costs are factors strengthening the ethylene carbonate industry and attracting major players to invest in the region.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), Huntsman (US), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others, are the key players operating in the ethylene carbonate market..

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=229766138

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ethylene-carbonate-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ethylene-carbonate.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets