EthicAI Advisory Limited: Cambridge spinout launches new tool to boost confidence in AI

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EthicAI Advisory Limited ("EthicAI"), a University of Cambridge spinout and global leader in the ethical and responsible assurance of artificial intelligence, has launched a cloud-based AI assurance SaaS platform to address ethical and trust issues around the adoption of AI, unlocking the technology's economic potential.

AI models can create problems across a number of areas:

Fairness and bias — AI systems can discriminate against certain groups including through hidden bias in training data

Transparency — automating workflows can create 'black box' issues where algorithmic decision-making is opaque and consequently hard to understand and challenge

Employee impacts — automation may unintentionally disempower, not augment, human workers if not designed carefully. The adoption of AI without enablement and literacy programmes can also erode company culture and employee motivation

BeehAIve® scrutinises models and datasets against 15 ethical dimensions, assessing evidence across thousands of measurement points. The platform allows organisations to design, deploy and monitor autonomous systems that are optimised for success. BeehAIve® allows for technical stress-testing of model performance to improve reliability, robustness and security, while also recommending ways to reduce energy usage from AI.

The platform enables assessment of models and systems against regional and national legislation including the EU AI Act, GDPR, the Korean AI Act, as well as industry-specific regulations and globally recognised AI standards. BeehAIve® then recommends how gaps can be filled, preparing for cross-border compliance while building stakeholder trust.

The platform offers organisations a secure hub for their AI data, ensuring information remains safe and encrypted at all times.

Tanya Goodin, Founder & CEO of EthicAI says:

"BeehAIve® is a unique platform that enables organisations and their stakeholders to adopt AI with increased trust and confidence. Research shows that consumer confidence in AI has fallen by 8% globally over the past five years due to concerns about how AI is designed and built. BeehAIve® looks under the hood of organisations' AI models and systems — both in development and post deployment — to identify blind spots and weaknesses and provides actionable insights on how to mitigate and manage risks."

EthicAI was formed in 2022 to build trust in AI by assuring models and systems to the highest ethical and responsible standards. EthicAI spun out of the University of Cambridge's Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, with all the founding team previously engaged in cutting-edge AI ethics research at the university.

The founders' leadership experience spans organisations including the BBC, Fidelity Investments, Barclays, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS. Read more about the team here.

EthicAI's cloud-based platform BeehAIve® will allow the company to scale its offer, and bring solutions to more organisations, more rapidly. It sits at the heart of the company's mission to ensure the ethical and responsible adoption of state-of-the-art AI systems — powering their success and helping to strengthen the UK's position as a leader in artificial intelligence.