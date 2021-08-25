Ethereum 2.0 Staking Made Easier & More Rewarding with Matrixport's First-Mover 'ETH 2.0 Staking Earn' Product

Matrixport's 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' product expects to earn yields of between 3 to 10 percent. Users are able to earn higher yields that are generated from a combination of average ETH2.0 staking reward of 2.30 percent*, DeFi mining token revenues of 6.81 percent* and transaction fee income of 0.14 percent.*

'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' generates additional yield through established DeFi protocols Curve and Lido, a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido is currently the largest decentralised contract for ETH 2.0 staking, with over 540,000 ETH staked. By utilising Curve, users also benefit from stable currency exchange services with low slippage and low transaction fees.

John Ge, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Matrixport said: "The transition to proof-of-stake is an important milestone for the ecosystem, but the barrier to meaningfully participate in ETH 2.0 staking pools is still high for many. Matrixport's ground-breaking 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' balances robust ETH 2.0 staking rewards with the liquidity benefits of DeFi protocols. Additionally, the significantly lower investment thresholds encourage wider participation from the community. Our first-in-class product reflects Matrixport's relentless commitment to bring to market innovative offerings that benefit the long tail of crypto users."

Starting from 25 to 31 August 2021, Matrixport users will be able to reserve their shares, which will then be confirmed on 1 September 2021. To allow easy access for ETH 2.0 investment, a lower investment threshold with a minimum of 5 ETH has been set. The investment yield will be updated once a month, within 3 working days after the open period at the end of each month. Unlike other staking pools, 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' enables users to withdraw early, subject to an additional service fee.

Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO Co-Founder, commented: "With a mission to make staking simple and secure while maintaining both decentralisation and censorship-resistance for Ethereum, this collaboration with Matrixport is perfectly aligned with the values of Lido through facilitating a wider participation in the Ethereum staking economy. Lido is driven to contribute as much value as possible to the maturation of the DeFi staking economy, and this is another strong step towards that."

Matrixport continues to empower investors to get more from their crypto by charting new pathways to invest and earn yields in a safe and sustainable manner. As the fastest growing crypto platform in Asia, Matrixport's exponential growth has been driven by robust technology capabilities and innovative product offerings, such as the world's first crypto dual currency product. Earlier this month, Matrixport announced the successful close of its Series C fundraising round and a valuation of over $1 billion, with plans to continue its global expansion and to secure licenses to operate in more jurisdictions.

*Yield data as at August 24, 2021. Please refer to the Matrixport app for the latest rates.

You can also find more information on 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn' in this factsheet: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yr-Vuu73Yb0CNib2ZAP_E3RidDZ0po5s

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platform. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 230 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com .

