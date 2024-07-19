ESY SUNHOME Showcases AI Capabilities at United Nations Forum

VIENNA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME, a premier provider of energy storage solutions, showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the "2024: Fair AI for a Fair World" Developing Countries AI Forum, hosted at the United Nations Office in Vienna from July 17-18. The forum brought together industry professionals worldwide and aimed to bridge the digital divides and foster innovation by leveraging AI to effect tangible changes to developing nations.

As an invited participant, ESY SUNHOME engaged in discussions and demonstrated how the AI technologies apply to intelligent energy management systems to optimize energy usage, elevate living standards, reduce energy waste, and mitigate carbon emissions.

Integrating AI into its current HM series and future products, ESY SUNHOME employs big data analytics to dynamically optimize energy consumption strategies in real-time. This technology collects and analyzes user data on electricity usage and lifestyle, offering personalized operational modes and lifestyle recommendations to significantly improve user experience and energy efficiency.

The brand's AI technology offers significant benefits to users, such as:

Zero Installation Cost: The AI model eliminates the need for communication interface installation, reducing costs and avoiding installation hassle.

Ease of Use: Users can easily select AI services through an intuitive APP interface without complex setup procedures.

Smart Notifications: The AI model offers optimal purchase and sale plans through smart notifications, including peak and off-peak electricity prices, weather forecasts, and potential power outages, ensuring economical and convenient energy use.

Cost Savings: According to the feedback from an Italian user, ESY SUNHOME products reduced power bills by around 80%. Additionally, intelligent reminders for purchasing and selling also deliver substantial economic advantages to users.

ESY SUNHOME's research and development also highlight AI's potential impact across various areas:

Energy Consumption Prediction: AI technology analyzes historical energy consumption data and external factors (like weather and user habits) to predict energy demand, potentially cutting energy consumption by 20%.

Equipment Maintenance: AI monitors equipment status, predicting and preventing equipment failures, thereby reducing maintenance costs by 30%.

Energy Dispatch: Dynamic optimization of distributed energy (such as solar power and battery storage) dispatch can improve utilization efficiency by 15%.

System Efficiency: Integrating smart grids with AI can increase power system efficiency by 10% to 20%.

Environmental Protection: AI-driven energy systems can reduce carbon emissions by 15% to 20%, promoting the adoption of green energy.

Maggie Xie, Head of Sales (Italy) at ESY SUNHOME, emphasized, "ESY SUNHOME is at the forefront in innovation by integrating AI to optimize energy storage systems. Our products efficiently store energy while enhancing convenience and efficiency through AI. This approach makes sustainable living practical and appealing, optimizing energy use, cost savings, extending system longevity, and promoting environmental sustainability."

ESY SUNHOME is dedicated to ongoing innovation in energy storage solutions and expanding AI applications in energy management. The brand pledges to deepen global collaborations to advance sustainable energy development, benefiting more users and communities.

