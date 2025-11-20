ESTO Expands Credit Facility with Multitude Bank to EUR 25 Million and Extends Maturity to 2028

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO Group (ESTO Holdings OU), the leading Estonian non-bank consumer credit provider, today announced the successful amendment and expansion of its committed credit facility with Multitude Bank to EUR 25 million, extending the maturity to December 2028.

This represents an increase from the prior EUR 20 million facility, which included tranches with maturities scheduled through the end of 2025. Alongside the increased commitment and extended tenor, the parties agreed to improved commercial terms that enhanced pricing, covenant flexibility, and overall facility conditions, reflecting ESTO's strong credit profile and high-quality consumer loan portfolio.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented:

"Our strengthened partnership with Multitude Bank marks a significant milestone in ESTO's growth trajectory. As our largest creditor and strategic partner, Multitude Bank's continued support throughout our four-year partnership reaffirms their confidence in our business model and long-term vision. This cooperation not only enhances our financial flexibility but also boosts the foundation for value creation for all stakeholders. We look forward to building on this collaboration as we expand our presence in ESTO's core markets."

"We are pleased to have successfully completed this refinancing, which reinforces our confidence in ESTO's business model and long-term potential. This transaction allows us to continue supporting ESTO on its growth journey and further strengthen our partnership," said Alain Nydegger, CEO of Wholesale Banking, Multitude.

The facility remains secured and available to support loan portfolio growth on ESTO's markets, strengthening the balance sheet position and providing headroom for expansion. ESTO Holdings has been advised by Eversheds Sutherland acted as the legal advisor, and VLG Advisors, which served as the financial advisor.

About ESTO:

ESTO is a dynamic, forward-thinking company that aims to revolutionize the shopping experience by simplifying the complex shopping ecosystem. Leveraging its multi-year expertise and position as Estonia's leading non-bank consumer credit institute, ESTO is positioned to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer loyalty, ESTO aims to provide a seamless, tailored, and omnichannel shopping experience for both consumers and retailers.

About Multitude Bank :

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a public limited company registered under the laws of Malta with registration number C56251. Its registered address is ST Business Centre, 120 The Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta. Multitude Bank p.l.c. is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618719/5635041/ESTO_Holdings_Logo.jpg