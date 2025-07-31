ESTEVE Acquires Regis Technologies, expanding U.S. presence and capabilities

This acquisition enables ESTEVE to expand its contract development and manufacturing services for small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing in the US.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEVE acquires Regis Technologies, a United States-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), headquartered in Chicago.

This strategic move allows ESTEVE CDMO (actively operating under the Esteve Química brand) a physical presence in the United States, expanding its contract development and manufacturing solutions for innovative small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the entire drug development lifecycle from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

For over 65 years, Regis Technologies has been a US-based API CDMO, offering a broad spectrum of services, including process research & development, analytical & stability, cGMP API manufacturing, CMC support, and a variety of chromatography products.

"We are proud to announce that we are increasing our team, and our CDMO solutions for pharmaceutical innovators: this acquisition is adding capabilities, as well as development and manufacturing capacity, while increasing the team of ESTEVE's CDMO business with around 70 skilled people", confirms Joan Petit, Chief Industrial Operations Officer of ESTEVE and General Manager of Esteve CDMO (Esteve Química).

ESTEVE CDMO (Esteve Química) is a global pure-play third-party CDMO, specializing in high-quality small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates, providing technologies such as Spray Drying and high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) manufacturing.

"United States is a strategic market for ESTEVE. This acquisition is a step forward towards our purpose of improving people's lives by increasing our CDMO capabilities and capacity in this market and expanding our integrated services offering", added Staffan Schüberg, CEO of ESTEVE.

"We are happy to join a company that shares our same values, a company that is also family-owned, with more than 90 years of experience, that is committed to people and focused on delivering long-term value to customers", concludes Scott Aladeen, President and CEO of Regis Technologies.

Two different business drive ESTEVE's purpose: the development and manufacturing of active ingredients for third parties (CDMO) business with production plants in Spain, Mexico, China, and now the United States; and the pharmaceutical business, offering highly specialized medicines through affiliates in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, as well as presence in the USA.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE (www.esteve.com) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Development services (CDMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values—people matter, transparency, and accountability—remains at the heart of everything it does.

About Regis Technologies

Regis Technologies, Inc. partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help advance drug candidates to market. Our services streamline and support your discovery, lead molecule development and drug commercialization – from process development and analytical development, to stability services and cGMP API manufacturing. Our facilities are routinely inspected by the FDA and other global regulatory authorities. With our extensive organic chemistry & separations expertise, Regis also manufactures an innovative line of proprietary chromatography products sold throughout the world. Founded in 1956 by Dr. Louis Glunz III in Chicago, Regis is privately owned and operated.

